31 roadworks on the council's agenda this week

Eight roads to get asphalt repairs as council continues its roadworks around Gympie. Tracey Joynson

EIGHT of the region's roads will be getting an asphalt touch-up over the next fortnight as part of Gympie Regional Council's ongoing roadwork schedule.

The following is where you can expect to encounter council workers over the next few weeks (weather permitting).

Bitumen Seal

Tagigan Rd

Coonoongibber Creek Rd

Grading

Kilcoy Murgon Rd

Little Bella Creek Rd

Scotchy Pocket Rd

Percival Rd

Rawlins Rd

Asphalt Repairs

Vanguard Court

Sirius Court

Gympie Woolooga Rd

Bent Lane

Burnett Highway

Bauple Woolooga Rd

Gympie Brooloo Rd

Moy Pocket Rd

Rural Maintenance

Gympie Brooloo Rd drainage

Moy Pocket Rd vegetation/drainage, routine guide post replacement

Widening and reconstruction

East Deep Creek Rd

Pathway

Brisbane Rd

Channon St (footpath renewal)

Roundabout

Cogan St/Station Rd roundabout

Slashing

Dagun/Amamoor area

Theebine/Anderleigh area

Tansey area

Stormwater repairs

Pinta Court

Mayflower Court

Linemarking

Moy Pocket Rd

Other

Bullock Point Boat Ramp carpark upgrade

Bridge replacement

Kandanga Creek Rd (Blue Creek)

Cedar Pocket Rd (Greens Creek)