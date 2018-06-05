31 roadworks on the council's agenda this week
EIGHT of the region's roads will be getting an asphalt touch-up over the next fortnight as part of Gympie Regional Council's ongoing roadwork schedule.
The following is where you can expect to encounter council workers over the next few weeks (weather permitting).
Bitumen Seal
Tagigan Rd
Coonoongibber Creek Rd
Grading
Kilcoy Murgon Rd
Little Bella Creek Rd
Scotchy Pocket Rd
Percival Rd
Rawlins Rd
Asphalt Repairs
Vanguard Court
Sirius Court
Gympie Woolooga Rd
Bent Lane
Burnett Highway
Bauple Woolooga Rd
Gympie Brooloo Rd
Moy Pocket Rd
Rural Maintenance
Gympie Brooloo Rd drainage
Moy Pocket Rd vegetation/drainage, routine guide post replacement
Widening and reconstruction
East Deep Creek Rd
Pathway
Brisbane Rd
Channon St (footpath renewal)
Roundabout
Cogan St/Station Rd roundabout
Slashing
Dagun/Amamoor area
Theebine/Anderleigh area
Tansey area
Stormwater repairs
Pinta Court
Mayflower Court
Linemarking
Moy Pocket Rd
Other
Bullock Point Boat Ramp carpark upgrade
Bridge replacement
Kandanga Creek Rd (Blue Creek)
Cedar Pocket Rd (Greens Creek)