31 local sport events to look forward to in Gympie this year

Imbil Bull n Bronc, Saturday, January 5 at 6pm: Plenty of action for rodeo enthusiasts. Country singer Mik Oberle will be performing on stage at the Mary Valley Show Grounds.

The event will feature markets, a kid zone, food and bar and fireworks. Camping is free tonight. All competitors will receive a $20 fuel voucher to assist with travel. Entry: Adults (13 years and older) $20, children $10 and Family Pass (2 adult / 2 kids) $50.

EMT Queensland Junior Sedan State Title, Saturday, January 5 at 5pm: The first race for this year will be underway, with the juniors starting the night's action, followed by round 2 of the National 4's King of the Mountain Challenge.

Rainbow Beach Surf Lifesaving course for a Bronze Medallion, starts Sunday, January 13: The Bronze Medallion runs from January 13-19. If you are 15 or older, the intense seven-day, live-in course will earn participants a Bronze Medallion: Certificate II in Public Safety (Aquatic Rescue).

Gympie Indoor Bowls Queensland State Titles, February 2-3: Athletes from across the country will descend on Gympie for the two day tournament with event organisers are anticipating a good crowd.

Gympie Bull n Bronc, February 9: The best cowboys will be headed to Gympie for the rodeo with plenty of action in the arena at the Gympie Showgrounds.

Junior Touch - Thomas Cranston St Pats 10-12 Year Olds LEEROY TODD

Gympie Junior Touch Season, February 13: The Gympie Junior Touch competition is only a month away at Albert Park. The junior competition starts on Wednesday, February 13.

Speedway, February 2, 5pm: The City of Gympie F500 title will be exciting as some of the best drivers descend on Mothar Mountain. The Super Sedans will also make their way around the mountain.

First race day of the year, March 9: Punters will be cheering as the Gympie Turf Club will be back in action after a break over Christmas.

Races - Fashions of the Field - Verelle O'Shanesy winner best Headwear. Leeroy Todd

Australian Off-Road Championship, March 9-10: A massive number of visitors is expected for round 1 and 2. The best riders for across the country will be in action in Gympie.

Netball season starts, March 18: Netball is just around the corner, with all grades and ages commencing competition. Games start 4pm. For more information phone Colleen Miller on 0431259961.

Speedway, March 2, 5pm: National 4's King of the Mountain Challenge round 3 will have the mountain roaring back to life.

100 Club Cup race day April 6: Exciting times ahead for season after a massive year of racing last year.

Gympie Cats first home game, April 13, 2pm: Our Wide Bay 2018 premiers make the change into the Division 3 Queensland Football Association competition. Cats fans should get their vocal chords warmed up to have Ray Warren Oval as a fortress this season. The first home game of the season against Wynnum.

The runner-up in 2018 for the Cats Best and Fairest went to Jack Cross. Philippe Coquerand

Speedway, April 20-21, 5pm: The Queensland Modified Sedan State Title will bring some excitement as the best drivers make their way around the mountain for the top prize.

Gympie Cats v Kedron, May 4, 2pm: The style of football will be of a higher calibre in the new season. Cats will be back home for round four.

Speedway, May 11, 5pm: The end of season spectacular should bring a massive crowd. The national 4's King of the Mountain round 4 challenge will finish off the year.

Dodt Cup, May 11: The bowls tournament will have eight clubs in the region battling for $1500 prizemoney. Singles, pairs and fours sides from each club will need to bring their A-game to Albert Park as the highest overall score will receive the money.

Cooloola Coast's Jean Heidemann keeps an eye on the temperature.

Mixed Five a Side, May 19: The first time this tournament is being held, with $2000 prizemoney and 16 teams in the contest at Albert Park Bowls Club.

Gympie Cats v Pine Rivers, May 25, 2pm: Another tough clash for the Cats at home under new coach Dave Carroll.

The mighty Gympie Cats at a very celebratory presentation night last year. Philippe Coquerand

Gympie Cats v Jindalee, June 8, 2pm: An evenly matched contest against Jindalee who will enter Division 3 QFA competition this season.

Gympie Cats v Moorooka, June 15, 2pm: It was a struggle for Moorooka to fill all of its teams last season and they will be battling until the end in this game.

RSL Club Cup Race Day, June 22: Fasta Than Light dominated the Gympie track last year but there might be a few other names to rise through the ranks and take the prize money.

Races - Mardy Tonkin, Courtney Findlay, Dean Rawlins, Jesse Lawrence at one of Gympie's very popular race days. Leeroy Todd

Gympie Cats v Hinterland Blues AFC, June 29, 2pm: There will be a bit of rivalry on the field as the Cats clash against the other north based club, the Blues. Boasting three strong quarters last season they should not be underestimated.

Gympie Cats v Moreton Bay Lions, July 6, 2pm: The battle for top feline will be alive at Ray Warren. Our Cats defied the odds last season, but can they beat a Lion? Make sure you get to the clash to see our team hopefully beat the odds again.

The Gympie Cats captain Lanze Magin was presented the Best and Fairest for 2018. Philippe Coquerand

Gympie Cats v Redcliffe Tigers AFC, July 27, 2pm: The Tigers won the premiership in Division 3 in 2012 as an experienced football club. The Cats will need to bring their A-game to Ray Warren Oval.

Tom Quilty Gold Cup, July 12-13: This will be a weekend not to miss. It is anticipated that up to 400 horses may nominate to cover the 160km of forest tracks. For many riders the aim is to complete and earn a "Quilty buckle"; for some there is a dream of winning the coveted Tom Quilty Gold Cup. This event will be held at Stirling's Crossing Equestrian Complex on Derrier Rd, Imbil.

Kaylea Maher and her horse, 9 year old Atticus, arab cross, have won earlier Tom Quilty Gold Cup for endurance horse riding in the light weight division. Patrick Woods

Gympie Cats v Ipswich Eagles, August 10, 2pm: The last home game of the regular season for the cats will be one of the toughest. Taking on last year's grand finalists the Eagles, who will be eyeing a chance to redeem themselves.

Netball finals, August 26: The last home game of the regular season will be one of the toughest for the Gympie netball teams.

Netball Junior A Grade Grand Final - Victory Fire vs Trailblazers - Sophie West from Victory Fire Leeroy Todd

Kilkivan Great Horse Ride and Equestrian Centre opening, September 6-8: Don't miss this three day event at the Kilkivan Showgrounds. The opening ceremony for the Equestrian centre will be held on Saturday, September 7, from 6pm. Entertainment is yet to be announced. Friday, September 6: Two day trail ride begins early Friday and finishes on Saturday.

Riders make their way down Main Street, Kilkivan for the Grand Parade of Horses at the end of the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride.

RSL Rush Men's Pairs, October 5, to 6: With another $2000 in prizemoney to be won, a bigger pool of athletes will make their way to Albert Park to hopefully bring home the reward. There will be five games held over the two days with contestants attending from local clubs, Fraser Coast and Sunshine Coast.

Ladies Fours Carnivals, October 14-15: This event attracts 128 people to Gympie from across the state with five games held over the two days. The bowlers will play for $2300 in prizemoney.