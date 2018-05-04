300m of family fun or pure terror?

SKY'S THE LIMIT: Tasman Pickett Jnr helps set up and run the Crazy Coaster at the Gympie Showgrounds.

ANYONE travelling along Exhibition or Ramsey Rds may be forgiven for thinking it's Show time already, but there's a perfectly logical explanation for the colourful roller coaster erected at the Gympie Showgrounds this week.

"They're going on holidays,” one of the diligent workers said.

That was confirmed by owner and operator of TPA Shows, Tasman Pickett, who owns the Crazy Coaster, the only spinning roller coaster in the country.

Mr Pickett said while he and his wife would be heading to Fiji for a couple of days, his crew, including his son Tasman Pickett Jnr, would be maintaining and cleaning the coaster to be ready when the Gympie Show opens on May 17, in just under two weeks

"We couldn't find anywhere to park the trucks in Brisbane so this seemed like the best option,” Mr Pickett said.

It took he and his team of workers almost four days to erect the four-storey ride that comprises 300m of track and had to be carted to Gympie in two B-doubles and a semi-trailer.

They also needed a crane to erect some of the pieces which fit together almost like a jigsaw.

"I describe it as 300 metres of white knuckled family fun,” Mr Pickett said.

Mr Pickett's son said the business was very much about family, himself being the third generation on his father's side to be involved with the carnival circuit.

"My grandfather was a show man. Not sure how many generations on Mum's side,” Tasman Jnr said.

Tasman Jnr's uncle and Mr Pickett's brother, owner of FJF Amusements, also has a number of rides parked at the Showgrounds ready to be set up. One of them, The Beast, is the tallest ride in its field and is due to be set up in coming days.