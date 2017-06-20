300kg cheese and 62kg bacon; this could get messy

FEEDING THE MASSES: Domino's Pizza Gympie's Brad McCartin, Rob Elsley, Nick Snow, Jake Hulskamp and Jess Shayler prepare tonight's second game of State of Origin.

FIVE hundred kilos of flour, 300kg of cheese and 180kg of pizza sauce... Domino's Pizza Gympie is gearing up for another big night tomorrow night following a record breaker sale on State of Origin night three weeks ago.

The Gympie store sold 1106 pizzas on game night one - the most the store has ever sold in one night and more than the individual efforts of fellow Sunshine Coast franchisees; Noosa, Maroochydore and Nambour.

Store manager Jake Hulskamp said the huge number was about triple what they would normally sell on a Wednesday and twice as many than on a Friday night and between 5 and 5.30pm the store sold 223 pizzas.

To handle the predicted big order, the Gympie store is calling in "the Sunshine Coast's best pizza maker” from a Domino's Coast store to lead the charge while an additional cold room will be keeping the mammoth list of extra ingredients stored for the big night, including 500kg of flour, 180kg of pizza sauce, 300kg of cheese, 36kg of peperoni, 62kg bacon and 500 garlic breads.

Mr Hulskamp is betting the store will sell past the 1200 mark arguing it is the only way to enjoy the State of Origin.

Brad McCartin, Rob Elsley, Nick Snow, Jake Hulskamp and Jess Shayler are prepared for the second game of State of Origin on Wednesday night. Rowan Schindler

"Footy and pizza go together really well - it's like popcorn and movies,” Mr Hulskamp said.

Game of Origin deals will be available tonight, he said where you can order three pizzas (from the traditional, value or chef's best value range), garlic bread and 1.25L bottle of soft drink for $33.95 online.

Or you can get three pizzas delivered for $34.95with the CODE 505625 (you can order over the phone, online or in store).

But the big hot tip for the game: place an order an hour or two before so you can jump to the top of the queue.