$300k for Gympie community groups

5th Jul 2017 4:43 PM
RSPCA Gympie animal attendant Jay-nee Ralph with Ridge.
RSPCA Gympie animal attendant Jay-nee Ralph with Ridge.

GYMPIE community groups have scooped a good chunk of an almost million-dollar funding dish out to the Wide Bay Burnett in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The Palaszczuk Government has announced Gympie region groups will receives $307,620.17 of $12.4 million for 600 community groups - including $995,933 for Wide Bay Burnett groups.

The Gympie branch of RSPCA and the Gympie District Show Society Inc both received the highest amounts out of Gympie communities, each $35 000.

Other big were Smart Pups Assistance Digs for Special Needs Children, based at Pomona the Gympie South State School Parents and Citizens Association and the Albert Bowls Club.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said applications for the next round would open later in July.

"Community groups can also apply online for these grants worth between $500 and $35,000.”

For more information, visit http://www.justice.qld.gov.au/corporate/sponsorships-and-grants/grants

  • Gympie And District Pony Club Inc. - $11,500
  • Gympie District Show Society Inc. - $35,000
  • Gympie South State School Parents And Citizens Association - $20,000
  • Gympie State High School Parents And Citizens Association - $15,000
  • Mary Valley State College Parents And Citizens Association - $6,864.17
  • Queensland Fire And Emergency Services - $15,000
  • Sailability Tin Can Bay Inc. - $9,500
  • Smart Pups Assistance Dogs For Special Needs Children Inc. - $34,745
  • The Albert Bowls Club Inc. - $18,555
  • The Royal Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (Queensland) Limited (RSPCA Gympie branch) - $35,000
  • Tin Can Bay Fishing Club Inc. - $9,600
Gympie Times

Topics:  community grants gambling fund rspca show society state government

