$300k for Gympie community groups

GYMPIE community groups have scooped a good chunk of an almost million-dollar funding dish out to the Wide Bay Burnett in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.
The Palaszczuk Government has announced Gympie region groups will receives $307,620.17 of $12.4 million for 600 community groups - including $995,933 for Wide Bay Burnett groups.
The Gympie branch of RSPCA and the Gympie District Show Society Inc both received the highest amounts out of Gympie communities, each $35 000.
Other big were Smart Pups Assistance Digs for Special Needs Children, based at Pomona the Gympie South State School Parents and Citizens Association and the Albert Bowls Club.
Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said applications for the next round would open later in July.
"Community groups can also apply online for these grants worth between $500 and $35,000.”
For more information, visit http://www.justice.qld.gov.au/corporate/sponsorships-and-grants/grants
- Gympie And District Pony Club Inc. - $11,500
- Gympie District Show Society Inc. - $35,000
- Gympie South State School Parents And Citizens Association - $20,000
- Gympie State High School Parents And Citizens Association - $15,000
- Mary Valley State College Parents And Citizens Association - $6,864.17
- Queensland Fire And Emergency Services - $15,000
- Sailability Tin Can Bay Inc. - $9,500
- Smart Pups Assistance Dogs For Special Needs Children Inc. - $34,745
- The Albert Bowls Club Inc. - $18,555
- The Royal Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (Queensland) Limited (RSPCA Gympie branch) - $35,000
- Tin Can Bay Fishing Club Inc. - $9,600