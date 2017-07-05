$300k for Gympie community groups

GYMPIE community groups have scooped a good chunk of an almost million-dollar funding dish out to the Wide Bay Burnett in the latest round of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

The Palaszczuk Government has announced Gympie region groups will receives $307,620.17 of $12.4 million for 600 community groups - including $995,933 for Wide Bay Burnett groups.

The Gympie branch of RSPCA and the Gympie District Show Society Inc both received the highest amounts out of Gympie communities, each $35 000.

Other big were Smart Pups Assistance Digs for Special Needs Children, based at Pomona the Gympie South State School Parents and Citizens Association and the Albert Bowls Club.

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Yvette D'Ath said applications for the next round would open later in July.

"Community groups can also apply online for these grants worth between $500 and $35,000.”

For more information, visit http://www.justice.qld.gov.au/corporate/sponsorships-and-grants/grants