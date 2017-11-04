$300k election pledge for Little Haven

HELP: Little Haven's Brandy Murley and Sue Manton, with Shadow Minister for Health John Paul Langbroek and Member for Gympie Tony Perrett (right).

THEY are tasked with providing one of the most important services in our community.

For the past 38 years, Little Haven Palliative Care has made the lives of people suffering from terminal illness more bearable.

However, resources are finite. Over the past 10 years, the Gympie community has donated more than $4 million, but the money is still stretched thin.

The organisation receives just 35 per cent of its funding from Queensland Heath. The shortfall is made up by dedicated workers doing everything from selling raffle tickets to hosting fundraisers. Staff are spending valuable hours raising money just to continue the service, when they could be spending that time with patients.

Yesterday, Shadow Minister for Health John-Paul Langbroek and State Member for Gympie Tony Perrett pledged a $300,000 commitment to Little Haven if elected to government.

"Little Haven is undertaking the sort of valuable work that typifies regional communities across Queensland,” Mr Langbroek said. "With an ageing population and increasing rates of complex chronic illness palliative care services should not be told to cut their services or cap their numbers,” he said.

Mr Perrett said he had also secured an immediate commitment that an LNP government would review Little Haven's annual allocation with the view to tailor it to meet rising community demand.

Little Haven's Sue Manton said she welcomed the news but said there was "no appetite for palliative care in policy makers in Queensland Health at the moment”.

"We are grateful to anyone who says they will support palliative care, (but) we have been here before and it hasn't come off.

"It is the amount of funds we have to raise ourselves out of this office that just puts too much stress on us.”