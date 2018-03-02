Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

30,000 tourist maps launched from banks of Yabba Creek

scott kovacevic
by
2nd Mar 2018 5:30 AM
Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

KAYAKS were not the only things launched from the banks of Yabba Creek this week, with the second edition of the Mary Valley Country Tourism Map floated into the community.

A total of 30,000 of the maps which promote more than 50 businesses will be delivered around the Gympie and Sunshine Coast regions this week.

Tourism and business leaders from Gympie and the Sunshine Coast gathered to celebrate the launch, while kayakers took advantage of the new river entry to have some fun in the sun.

Mary Valley Inc chair Julie Worth said it was important to target domestic visitors, with 85 per cent of visitors coming from within 350km.

Mrs Worth said "MVI research clarifies the capacity for tourism growth and statistics show that at any one time the Mary Valley can host up to 5000 people across all types of accommodation from Camping, B&Bs to group accommodation venues."

The next venture for MVI is the production of a Tourism and Celebrations Guide for the Mary Valley this year.

A photographic competition to attract the best photographers and world class imagery to promote the beautiful Mary Valley was also announced.

gympie tourism mary valley mary valley businesses sunshine coast tourism tourism
Gympie Times
Highway crash causes morning chaos

Highway crash causes morning chaos

Breaking Two cars significantly damaged at the front

  • 2nd Mar 2018 8:10 AM
Uni freeze could leave Gympie on life support

Uni freeze could leave Gympie on life support

News Unis may prioritise law over health to 'balance books'

Don't like how council spends your rates? You'll love this

Don't like how council spends your rates? You'll love this

Council News People to get say on major document before it's adopted.

Sick ‘mantraps’ laid to injure cyclists

Sick ‘mantraps’ laid to injure cyclists

News SPECIALLY created and camouflaged “mantraps” used to target riders

Local Partners