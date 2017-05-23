$30,000 helps say thanks for 118 Gympie airlifts

Gympie mother, Kate Bailey thanks LifeFlight for saving her two children Aneeka and Cooper Bailey-Bauer in an emotional reunion at the Sunshine Coast helicopter base.

A DONATION of $30,000 to RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters from Gympie Regional Council will help to save lives in the region for another 12 months.

LifeFlight corporate partnerships manager Karen Laws and Sunshine Coast Base engineer Rob Fussell recently accepted the cheque from Gympie Mayor Mick Curran and presented him with a framed photo of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.

Gympie mother, Kate Bailey thanks LifeFlight for saving her two children Aneeka and Cooper Bailey-Bauer in an emotional reunion at the Sunshine Coast helicopter base. John McCutcheon

"With 118 rescue flights in the Gympie community last year, the support from Gympie Regional Council demonstrates their commitment to ensuring the continued availability of a rapid response air medical rescue service to the residents of, and visitors to, the local area,” said Ms Laws.

"We appreciate their dedication to helping LifeFlight provide a blanket of care to their community.”

With every RACQ LifeFlight Rescue mission costing on average around $12,500, last year the Wide Bay-Burnett region received lifesaving airlifts worth a total of $1.48 million.

Gympie mother Kate Bailey is one local who has urgently needed the help of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew after her two children became critically ill.

In 2005, her son Cooper suffered a brain haemorrhage and in 2007, her daughter Aneeka suffered life-threatening respiratory problems when she was only a few months old. Both children needed to be airlifted by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters.

"Those drives when you're in your car chasing the helicopter which is transporting your kids to the hospital in Brisbane - they're the hardest part because your kids are gone. It's out of your control and all you can do is drive,” said Ms Bailey.

Kate, Aneeka and Cooper recently visited the Sunshine Coast LifeFlight hangar to thank the crew and hand over two collection tins as a donation - raised through fundraising events in the Gympie community and their school.

"Every time we hear the choppers it's a mixed blessing. We're so thankful but our hearts can't help but go out to the other family the crew is racing to save,' said Kate.

Gympie Mayor Mick Curran said his council had been a supporter of LifeFlight for five years donating more than $90,000 to the charity during that time.

"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter provides an essential service to the residents of the Gympie region. There are many incidences where our residents' lives have been saved due to the service that LifeFlight provides,” he said.

"Unfortunately this service is relied upon more and more often for emergency medical evacuations. Council is proud to continue to support this vital service.”

In 2016, the dedicated crew of the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters performed 118 lifesaving rescue missions in the Gympie region. This included 47 life-threatening accidents or emergencies where the helicopter landed at the scene and 61 inter hospital transfers, as well as other missions including neonatal missions and search and rescues.

LifeFlight is a community-based charity that relies on donations from the public and community support.

