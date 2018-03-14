3000 and counting for Bobby

FOR Gympie woman Robyn Smith, there's much more in an early morning trip to the gym than a standard workout.

Mrs Smith, known to everyone in her life as 'Bobby', notched up her 3000th session at Curves Gym on Wednesday morning with all of her usual commitment and fuss-free attitude.

What came next was a surprise lunch celebration at Kingston House, where she was surrounded by friends and fellow gym-goers.

HIGH ACHIEVER: Bobby poses at Curves with the official online recognition of her milestone workout. Kerry Hardgrave

The 66-year-old said she had "no idea” the lunch, put on by Curves Gym owner Kerry Hardgrave, was in her honour.

"I thought it was something for International Women's Day,” she said.

"It's just lovely, we're like a big family at the gym.

"I've been there the second longest, since a month after it opened in 2005, and if anyone new comes along we all try and make them feel really welcome.

"It's a bond that will probably never break.”

Bobby said her initial motivation to lose weight became a passion for regular exercise that has remained all the way through her 13-year journey.

"I was overweight, and a friend from my work was going to the gym and asked me if I wanted to come.

"It's been a way of life for me, I go four to five times a week now, and we have a Heart Foundation walking group through the gym as well.

"It's such a lovely place, everybody is so friendly, everybody encourages you, and I'm just there because I love it.”

CONGRATS: Bobby (right, fifth from front) celebrates her 300th workout at Kingston House with friends and fellow gym-goers. Josh Preston

Ms Hardgrave, who took over ownership of the women's only gym in 2013, said Bobby was an inspiration to her peers.

"Bobby comes in every day on top of her full time job, it's her home away from home,” she said.

"She supports me all the way through my own challenges, and I'll talk with her whenever there's something new happening.

"She doesn't like the limelight, she's very modest.

"She's inspired a lot of people with her longevity.

"The ladies here support each other through their challenges, they care about each other.

"The gym is a community for women with fitness as a bonus.”

Now approaching her long-awaited retirement at the end of this month, Bobby said she was looking forward to travelling with husband Lloyd.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen in the distant future, but hopefully I can keep at the gym while I'm still here.

"If I do go away, I hope I can go to other gyms.”

