300 volunteers recognised for their hard work in Gympie

VOLUNTEERS RECOGNISED: Riley Griffiths and Jayden Evans attended the volunteer morning tea at the Gympie Civic Centre today. Troy Jegers

OVER 300 volunteers were recognised and thanked for their hard work at the Gympie Civic Centre yesterday, celebrating the enormous work they do for many Gympie region charities.

Two young volunteers Riley Griffiths, 19, and Jayden Evans, 21, volunteer their time in the youth facilitated buddy program at St Vincent De Paul Society.

Mr Evans said once a month the group of volunteers will take a group of children to the park, or Aussie World or Australia Zoo.

"... We take them to places they might not typically be able to go to due to financial reasons or an inability to do so,” he said.

"I've been volunteering with St Vinnies for the past three years and I love it. We have gone to Australia Zoo once and Sea Life, it was a lot of fun.”

Miss Griffiths said focussing on the benefits of why the younger generation should volunteer could help improve numbers across the region.

"I had no idea you could volunteer for high school and then I found out and was explained my duties and was so excited,” she said.

Gympie Region Volunteer Centre coordinator Carley O'Donnell said the event was a huge success.

"It was a day to say thank you to our all amazing volunteers because Gympie wouldn't be able to function and provide the amazing services that it does without them,” she said.