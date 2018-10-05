30 YEARS: Landcare Gympie want local kids to join the team

CARING FOR THE LAND: Gympie and District Landcare vice-president Gloria Robertson, marketing and communications portfolio manager Mel Marx and president Ernie Rider celebrate 30 years in the Gympie region.

CARING FOR THE LAND: Gympie and District Landcare vice-president Gloria Robertson, marketing and communications portfolio manager Mel Marx and president Ernie Rider celebrate 30 years in the Gympie region. Renee Albrecht

THE green thumbs behind the Gympie Landcare branch were in the mood for a party yesterday morning when they officially celebrated 30 years in the region.

Festivities were highlighted by a member's tea for the 11-strong management team and countless volunteers at their Araluen nursery, with mayor Mick Curran and Division 5 councillor Dan Stewart also in attendance.

"We're really happy about the number of members who have come out to support us, it's really heart-warming,” marketing and communications portfolio manager Mel Marx said.

"We have had really strong membership across the 30 years from our inception, which was a group of graziers, right up until now we've had strong membership, and that makes all the difference.”

"We really want to get our message out there of sustainable land care practises and we want as many people as possible to buy into our message - we can just do better when it comes to our land care.”

Ms Marx said the non-profit organisation was committed to "the adoption of sustainable land management techniques through education and demonstration of best practices” and was aiming to branch out to younger generations as part of its future.

"We've had a beautiful, rich 30-year history but for us to continue ... we understand that we're going to have to change the way we operate,” she said.

"We want to attract more young people to our organisation, so we're looking at doing a junior Landcare club which is in the works at the moment.

"We're looking to tap in more to our social media and getting a bit more electronic to help us to go for another 30 years.”

Vice-president Gloria Robertson said the group's work on the Mary River banks was among their proudest achievements.

"If you look over photos of the riverbank 20-30 years ago after a flood it was washed out. Now when you look at the riverbank it's regenerated, and it's an ongoing program to put in these trees and planting them in such a way that it's holding the riverbank.

"It's something we're actively involved in and very proud of.”

Find Gympie & District Landcare on Facebook.