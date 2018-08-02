30-strong fight against the 'black dog' to ride into Gympie

FULL THROTTLE: Gympie's Donna Griffin will be joining the Queensland leg of the Black Dog Ride that will roll into Nelson Reserve next Saturday.

MORE than 30 motorcycle riders will descend on Gympie this month to help in the battle against depression.

This year's Queensland leg of the Black Dog Ride's Top End 2018 mental health campaign will roll into Nelson Reserve on Saturday August 11 for morning tea, and they want everyone to come say hello.

"We would like to encourage members of the public to come down and say hello ... and have a cuppa and cookie for a gold coin donation,” rider Donna Griffin said.

It will be the third long-distance ride for the enthusiast, who only revved a throttle for the first time four years ago.

She will not be alone on the ride, either, with Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien and Fisher MP Andrew Wallace also firing their ignitions.

The ride is expected to arrive at 10.45am.

The Black Dog Ride's Top End 2018 mental health campaign will roll out of Old Petrie Town at 9.30am and cover about 4000km over seven days before reaching Darwin, where they meet with hundreds of like-minded Black Dog Riders from around Australia to celebrate the power of conversations in mental health recovery.

The Black Dog Riders, women and men ranging in age from 39-64, will be meeting with communities in Bundaberg, Mackay, Charters Towers, Mt Isa and Tennant Creek, fostering a safe space to talk about mental illness and suicide and encouraging help-seeking behaviours.

For more information or to donate to Black Dog Ride, visit www.blackdogride.com.au

You can view a video about the Black Dog Ride to the Top End 2018 at youtube.com/ watch?v=6ikm6iGKL0M