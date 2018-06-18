30 roadworks council is doing around Gympie

There are more than 30 roadworks happening around the region next fortnight.

There are more than 30 roadworks happening around the region next fortnight. Sean Hourigan

NEW guideposts, bridge repairs and grading are among the works Gympie Regional Council will be conducting around the region over the next fortnight.

Find out if they will be in your area below (all works weather permitting).

Bitumen Seal

Coonoongibber Creek Rd

Tagigan Rd

Grading

Fisher Rd

Meredith Rd

O'Rourkes Rd

Riley Rd

Kandanga Creek Rd

Happy Valley Rd

Ward Rd

Gympie roadworks. Frances Klein

Asphalt Repairs

Stumm Rd

Burnett Highway

Gympie Connection Rd

Widening and reconstruction

East Deep Creek Rd

Bridge replacement and repairs

Horton Rd

Stewart Terrace

Kandanga Creek Rd (Blue Creek)

Cedar Pocket Rd (Greens Creek)

Gympie roadworks. Frances Klein

Guide post replacement and maintenance

Rainbow Beach Rd

Gympie Connection Rd

Gympie Brooloo Rd

Roundabout

Cogan St/Station Rd Roundabout

Slashing

Kilkivan to Kingaroy Rail Trail

Tansey area

Mary Valley area

Anderleigh Rd area

Gympie roadworks. Jacob Carson

Linemarking

Eel Creek Rd

Other

Pinta Court (stormwater)

Mayflower Court (stormwater)

Rocklea Drive (stormwater)

Bullock Point boat ramp car park