30 roadworks council is doing around Gympie
NEW guideposts, bridge repairs and grading are among the works Gympie Regional Council will be conducting around the region over the next fortnight.
Find out if they will be in your area below (all works weather permitting).
Bitumen Seal
Coonoongibber Creek Rd
Tagigan Rd
Grading
Fisher Rd
Meredith Rd
O'Rourkes Rd
Riley Rd
Kandanga Creek Rd
Happy Valley Rd
Ward Rd
Asphalt Repairs
Stumm Rd
Burnett Highway
Gympie Connection Rd
Widening and reconstruction
East Deep Creek Rd
Bridge replacement and repairs
Horton Rd
Stewart Terrace
Kandanga Creek Rd (Blue Creek)
Cedar Pocket Rd (Greens Creek)
Guide post replacement and maintenance
Rainbow Beach Rd
Gympie Connection Rd
Gympie Brooloo Rd
Roundabout
Cogan St/Station Rd Roundabout
Slashing
Kilkivan to Kingaroy Rail Trail
Tansey area
Mary Valley area
Anderleigh Rd area
Linemarking
Eel Creek Rd
Other
Pinta Court (stormwater)
Mayflower Court (stormwater)
Rocklea Drive (stormwater)
Bullock Point boat ramp car park