30 PHOTOS: Meet the impressive Gympie leaders of tomorrow

Talking to the senior school captains of each Gympie region high school, a common theme for the 2021 goals of each leader was unity.

After a hard year in 2020, which affected many aspects of school life, these leaders are excited to plan events and bring back a sense of community.

The Gympie Times interviewed each captain about what they hope to achieve in their position within the school and their aspirations for the future. Take a look below.

Gympie State High School

Gympie High school captain Bodie Torr said he felt honoured to be picked for the position and hoped to have a future career either in a trade or in the fitness industry.

“I would like to get everyone involved in the school culture and increase events, as since COVID happened it's sort of decreased,” Mr Torr said.

School captain Zali Williams is excited to be a voice for the students of Gympie High and encouraged more participation and involvement in school events.

“Last year it stopped all that and this year people aren't really getting back into it,” Miss Williams said.

As for Miss Williams’ future career, she would like to go into professional soccer or “maybe teaching or sports journalism.”

Gympie State High School Captains. Left to right: Camron Follett, Shenne Brown, Zali Williams and Bodie Torr. Picture: Kristen Camp

Vice captain Camron Follett said he was amazed to be chosen by his peers and teachers having only started at Gympie High last year and was excited to travel once he graduates.

“I want to improve of the school grounds and gardens as I’m a bit fan of horticulture so I would like to add more flowers and make it happier,” Mr Follett said.

Vice captain Shenne Brown said her new role had been an eye opening experience so far and had forced her to put herself out there more.

“My plan is to go to uni and study psychology while working part time,” Miss Brown said.

Miss Brown is looking forward to continuing the new program “Goal time” this year, where Thursday afternoons are used for students who need help to catch up on class.

Victory College

Head prefect Mackenzie Keable is excited to work with her fellow leaders and feels honoured to have been elected as the head of 10 prefects.

“We’re really focusing on trying to get the other prefects more involved in the school community and for them to have more of a connection with the students,” Miss Keable said.

Miss Keable is hoping to take a gap year first and then eventually study sports science and psychology.

Fifth captain Nashota Gills said she never thought she would become a captain due to her learning difficulties so it was “really exciting” for her.

Miss Gills wants to improve the connectivity throughout the school, particularly through the primary to secondary.

“We should be one big community and our motto this year is ‘unity throughout the community’ so we’re going to work with the prefects to talk to the younger grades,” Miss Gills said.

“I’d actually like to be a teacher’s aid after school.”

Victory College School Captains 2021. Left to right: Myles Drescher, Nashota Gills, Mackenzie Keable and Zac Emery. Picture: Kristen Camp.

Service Captain Zac Emery said he thought the role would be a good opportunity to become more involved with the students and “get a good community going.”

“I’m doing a lifeguarding course at the end of the year and will figure out what I'm doing after that.”

Community Captain Myles Drescher is excited to learn new skills and implement those skills into the school community to help everyone grow.

“I think there needs to be less diversion between the grades because it's kind of subdivided,” Mr Drescher said.

Mr Drescher is hoping to look at P.E and biology teaching once he graduates.



James Nash State High School

School captain Jack Cantle is “very grateful” he has been given the role and loves to see student voices being heard.

“I would like to go out and do my best to put on a good face for James Nash at all the events,” Mr Cantle said said.

After school, Mr Cantle wants to grow taller and help people.



School captain Ashleigh Tomkinson feels “very excited and grateful” and hopes to build a greater school spirit and increase the participation in school sporting and academic events.

“I'm still quite undecided with what I want to do but I want to travel and go to uni,” Miss Tomkinson said.

James Nash State High School Captains 2021. Left to right: Tomas Buckley, Angela Greer, Jack Cantle and Ashleigh Tomkinson. Picture: Kristen Camp.

Future primary teacher and 2021 school captain Angela Greer loved doing the interview and speeches process.

“I think as a whole we’re all pushing for involvement in community events,” Miss Greer said.

School captain Tomas Buckley said despite being a drama student he was nervous at first knowing he had been elected and looking forward to getting back to the community.

“Last year it was quite scarce because of COVID ... so if this year we can push to get back into those events. I reckon it will be better for the public image of James Nash,” Mr Buckley said.

He is hoping to study international relations at university next year.

Cooloola Christian College

School captain Lydia Ellingsen said she was honoured and privileged to have been chosen for this responsibility.

“Our main goal for this year is to create a better sense of community and unity among the grades,” Miss Ellingsen said.

Cooloola Christian College School Captains 2021. Left to right: Charlee Griffiths and Lydia Ellingsen. Picture: Kristen Camp.

School captain Charlee Griffiths is really excited about all the opportunities to make a positive impact on the school and all the students.

“We’re focusing on peace and harmony and we really want to help the younger grades with their leadership,” Miss Griffiths said.



Both girls are hoping to study at university and believe they will carry forward what they have learnt in leadership into their future careers.

St Patrick’s College

School captain Jorja Duggan said “it's really cool to be able to represent the wider community” and is still deciding what she wants to do after Year 12.

“We’ve really made a focus on bridging the gap between the senior students and the Year 12’s and that's quite important to us,” Miss Duggan said.

St Patrick’s College School Captains 2021. Left to right: Dustin Thorne and Jorja Duggan. Picture: Kristen Camp.

School Captain Dustin Thorne said there were other candidates who he thought could've been voted in but was very happy it was him.

“I’m excited to represent the school and make a difference in the whole dynamic.” Mr Harris said.

Mr Harris said he will likely go to university but is unsure what he will study.

Mary Valley State College

Aspiring make-up artist and Mary Valley captain Anhar Williams said her new position was a good opportunity to show the students they can do anything they set their mind to.

“I want to make the school more happy and a fun environment,” Miss Williams said.

Mary Valley College School Captains 2021. Left to right: Anhar Williams and Oceana Apps. Picture: Kristen Camp.

The second school captainOceana Apps was “very happy” when she discovered she had been elected school captain and hopes to become a construction worker after school.

“I want to make things more exciting and make things better for the students,” Miss Apps said.

Tin Can Bay State School

Future entrepreneur Vice Captain Laney Heit said she was excited about making decisions and having input into the school.

School captain Rakeen Masri is looking forward to helping to run the school and lead everyone in a positive direction.

“I want to try and play volleyball or do something around sports when I leave,” Mr Masri said.

Tin Can Bay State School Captains 2021. Left to right: Mark McIntosh, Blake Hale, Rakeen Masri and Laney Heit. Picture: Kristen Camp.

Hoping to complete an apprenticeship after school, Indigenous and sports captain Mark McIntosh is excited to encourage people to engage in sport and to represent his culture.

School captain Blake Hale said leading others and pushing them to their best was something he had wanted to do for a while.

“I’d like to get an apprenticeship and start my own business with my father,” Mr Hale said.

Other captains Keria Arthur and Kenny Green couldn’t be there for the interview.