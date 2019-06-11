Menu
DUNNY BUSTERS: Making the most of a yucky situation are Woolooga volunteers Veronica Baulch, Linda Chapman-Schonknecht and Kayleen Moss.
News

30 pairs of knickers found in Muster dunnies last year

11th Jun 2019 1:08 PM
THE team of colourful gals from the Woolooga community group have been responsible for flushing the Muster festival toilets for many years.

The Dunny Busters, as they call themselves, gather a team of 35 from the tiny town north of Gympie and settle in for 3 weeks with their toilet brushes, their spray and wipes and their zany sense of humour.

Kayleen, Veronica and Linda are mates and manage to talk other mates into coming for the festival, to work 6 hours shifts in the festival cubicles, day and night.

DUNNY BUSTERS: Making the most of a yucky situation are Woolooga volunteers Veronica Baulch, Linda Chapman-Schonknecht and Kayleen Moss.
ARIA-winning indie rocker headed to Gympie Muster

"We love it. It's the most fun you can have doing the crappiest job,” they cackle.

Not only are they looking after the porcelain onsite, they like to dispense relevant advice to Muster customers. Like this gem ...

"Please keep your knickers on - we found 30 pairs in the toilets last year.”

DUNNY BUSTERS: Linda Chapman-Schonknecht, Kayleen Moss and Veronica Baulch
Were you snapped at last year's Muster?

Beware - they keep a tallyboard at their camp of all the bits and pieces they discover in the bathrooms. There is always a prize for the most random and unusual find.

Life in the Muster dunnies is never dull.

    • 11th Jun 2019 1:36 PM