30 jobs listed in Gympie now

1. Junior kitchen hand, Gympie

Casual, Gympie

This is a casual position offering 20hrs/wk, paying award wage.

Must have own car and licence to get to and from work. Please note that due to the high volume of applications only successful candidates will be contacted

2. Operations Manager, Community Action

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

The Operations Manager will provide leadership and development in the areas of strategic direction, quality, practice and human resources:

12-month contract with possibility of permanent employment

SCHCADS Award - Level 7, salary sacrifice

Supportive staff environment, family friendly, flexible work opportunities

3. Child and Family Practitioner, Goodstart Early Learning

Part Time job, Gympie

Excellent part-time opportunity to work at our Gympie centre as a child and family practitioner with our Social Inclusion Team.

4. School and Community Employment Engagement Consultant, Gympie

Full Time, Gympie

Competitive salary + performance incentives

Join a respected organisation currently experiencing growth

Case manage eligible school leavers and place them into sustainable employment.

5. Electrical Tradesperson, PHE

Full Time job, Gympie

We are currently seeking experienced trade qualified electricians to join our Gympie team.

6. Sonographer, Gympie Radiology

Full Time job, Gympie

Join our team at a new fully comprehensive radiology clinic expanding in Gympie.

7. Real Estate Sales, Gympie (three posotions)

Full Time, Gympie

Are you an experienced Sales Agent in Gympie looking to see if the grass is greener on the other side?

Brand recognition

Training to aid in your success

Flexibility to work from home and not tied to a desk!

Supporting close relationships within the local community

8. Personal Carers, Wesley Mission Queensland

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

WMQ Community Care is seeking experienced and qualified personal care workers to join their team servicing the Sunshine Coast, Gympie and Tin Can Bay.

9. Meat Processing and Livestock Team Members, Nolan Meats

Full Time job, Gympie

No prior experience needed, training provided and career advancements offered

Seeking keen, motivated team members for our Meat Processing and Livestock Teams in Gympie.

Stable employment 52-weeks a year

10. General Practitioner, Morgan Consulting

Full Time job, Gympie

This is a rare opportunity for a VR or non-VR GP to join a well established GP owned practice.

11. Aged Care Registered Nurses & Enrolled Nurses Required for Gympie Shifts, RNS Nursing

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

Registered Nurses and Enrolled Nurses are needed for a flexible job that offers freedom and variety

12. Customer Service Despatch Consultant, AWX Brisbane

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

AWX is currently looking for an experienced Customer Service Consultant for one of our clients in Gympie.

$25 - $30 p.h.

Local Location

Opportunity to become Permanent

13. MC Interstate Driver and Country Qld Driver - Gympie Qld

Full Time job, Gympie

This position will be pulling B-double vans loaded with white goods and others to North Qld. This run will require physical ability as unloading will be required. Multiple drop offs to various warehouses.

Runs are regular and consistent.

14. Line Manager - Nestle, Gympie

This role is for you if you are a natural leader with proven experience in people management, and a continuous improvement/LEAN mindset with the capability to drive improvement through employee engagement and development.

Supervising approximately 20 people and the operation of up to 4 production lines, your responsibilities will include:

15. Carpenter Gang Wanted

Local Gympie Work

Immediate Start

Three day payment

APPLY: David 0419 025 266

16. Leading Hand Grader Operator, Sunshine Coast Project Management

Full Time job, Gympie

$40-45 per hour plus super

Must have 10years experience on graders in road building environment.

Preference given to applicants with HR/HC and dozer operating experience.

Needs to be able to work unsupervised, read plans and monitor levels.

17. Administration & Reception, The Property Shop Australia

Full Time job, Gympie

We have an integral position available within our dynamic team, pivoting between working with our clients, sales team and management.

Modern office environment equipped with leading edge technology

Values based culture focused on personal and professional development

Community based projects - giving back

18. Senior Advisor (Service Management), Department of Transport and Main Roads

Full Time job, Gympie

Are you an exceptional customer service professional with experience in supervising staff? If so then we want to hear from you!

Permanent full time

Salary in the range of $71,273 to $78,377 per annum excluding superannuation.

72.5 hours per fortnight

19. Car Mechanic of Diesel Mechanic Wanted Gympie Good $$$$ Job

Gympie, QLD

Our Company is Seeking a Qualified Mechanic or Diesel Mechanic (Can Not Be Diesel Fitter) in the Gympie Area

Must have Experience in Light and Heavy Vehicles within the Last 10 Years.

Training and Set up will be Provided

20. Babysitting for free room, Cooloola Cove

I am looking for a part time Nanny/Babysitter.

"My two younger kids (5yr old girl & 7yr old boy) get off the school bus at our front gate at 3pm so I need someone to be home to watch them until I finish work at 4.30pm. In exchange for this I am happy to give you your own furnished room rent free. So basically you are free to work/play all day except for that short space of time that I need you.”

21. HR Driver, Bernard Petroleum

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

Bernard Petroleum is a family owned and operated fuel distribution company located in Goomboorian, in the Gympie region. We are currently seeking an experienced HR Tanker Driver with minimum of 1 years experience to join our busy team for an immediate start.

If you are looking to join a friendly team of drivers who are all about customer service, please apply either online, by phone or email.

Ben Bernard - 0487 911 223

22. Co-ordinator - Treatment (Water Business Unit)

Salary range between $90,297 and $95,861 per annum and 13% superannuation plus commuter use of a Council vehicle.

Role Overview

This position, whilst responsible to the Manager Operations and Maintenance - Water Business Unit, will play a pivotal role in delivering the Water Business Units objective to deliver safe, reliable drinking water and remove and treat sewage for our domestic and commercial customers to ensure we meet both our commitment to our customers and our compliance objectives and legislative requirements.

23. Admin officer, Gympie

Full Time job, Gympie

You will need:

A passion for customer service, to be always on the go, and to care deeply about your work colleagues, customers and how the customers feel.

24. Project Manager - Information and Communication Technology

Role Overview

Gympie Regional Council is seeking an experienced, engaging and motivated ICT Project Manager to join our small ICT team and lead business change through the successful implementation of new technologies from initiation through to implementation, using industry best practice methodologies.

Additionally, the successful candidate will mentor Council staff in the application of these methodologies, leading to improved project management maturity within Council.

25. Speech pathologist, Goodstart Early Learning

We have the unique opportunity for a Speech Pathologist to join our Social Inclusion Team on a 2 year month fixed term contract for 1 day per week (7.6 hours) based at our Gympie Centre.

The Speech Pathologist will perform a range of professional, educational and administrative functions to support the TaLKERS speech pathology program which forms part of the organisation's Social Inclusion Strategy within the Enhancing Children's Outcomes (EChO) approach.

26. Pharmacist, TPC Talent

This is an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated and customer centric Pharmacist to join our clients growing team in Gympie. In this fast paced role, you are required to perform tasks to the standards set by The Pharmacy Board of Australia, The Pharmacy Guild and QCPP.

Key Responsibilities:

Day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations

Patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions

Accurate dispensing of prescriptions using LOTS pharmacy software

27. General Practitioner, Gympie

A general practice in Gympie is looking for a non-procedural or procedural General Practitioner. A generous remuneration package is on offer plus special remuneration for after hours service. Hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

No weekends.

After hours divided between 3 doctors.

28. Tax Accountant, Gympie

At HRM Contracting & Consulting, our success rate in placing accounting professionals in well respected practices has earned us an excellent reputation and a loyal clientele.

Our client is a well respected Chartered firm, offering an exciting opportunity for a suitably qualified tax accountant. With prior tax experience working remotely and outsourcing of work.

We require an experienced tax accountant with a minimum of 5 years experience in Australian Public Practice, with an advanced knowledge of small business taxation.

29. Boilermaker Gympie Timber Company have 2 positions available:

Experience is a MUST and certificate's will need to be supplied

Willing to work unattended

Immediate start

30. Machinery Operator (Pinman)

Experience is essential but training will be given

Have the ability to work as a team and individual

Immediate start

The expected hours of work will be Monday to Thursday 7am till 3.30pm and Friday 7am till 1.00pm (some work maybe required outside these hours)

