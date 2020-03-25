30 jobs going at Nolans now

MAJOR Gympie food processor Nolan Meats is offering 30 jobs in a range of areas as the Gympie region and the nation clamps down in response to the coronavirus.

The following 30 jobs are available at Nolan Meats now in 13 different positions:

Please apply in person (no emails) at Nolan Meats, East Deep Creek Rd, Gympie.

1. Meat processing team members

Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie

PEOPLE are required to join our team, producing quality Halal beef products, working in a hygienic factory environment. We currently have vacancies for immediate start for suitable applicants.

You will need to keep up with chain speeds and conveyor systems and handle meat product with a strong focus on quality and hygiene. To succeed in these roles, you will need good attention to detail and a focus on the production of a quality product, to rigorous customer specifications.

2. Drivers

Full Time

A POSITION exists within our transport team for a highly motivated and dedicated Gympie based driver with a HR or HC licence. The role of our delivery drivers is to deliver to our customers from Rockhampton to the Gold Coast.

3. Electrical technician

Full Time

THIS position will involve working in the engineering department as part of a team, which is responsible for the ongoing maintenance of plant and systems to enable efficient and safe production at our modern meat processing facility and ancillary operations.

4. Distribution team members

Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility, Gympie

WE ARE seeking team members for our distribution team. Duties include storage and logistics, reading labels, stacking cartons, invoicing, receiving and dispatching carcass meat products.

5. First class sheet metal worker

Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie

WE ARE currently seeking a fabricator with experience in sheet metal who possesses the ability to read and interpret technical drawings, think on their feet and demonstrate high level TIG and stainless steel fabrication skills.

Experience within workshop fabrication and site installation in food processing environments would be advantageous. Tradespeople who pride themselves on producing quality work are encouraged to apply.

6. Mechanical fitter

Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie

WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who are interested in working as a mechanical fitter. The ideal applicant for this role would have relevant mechanical fitter trade qualifications and experience and possess good English and mathematics skills and knowledge.

7. Gympie meat processing & livestock team members

Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie

WE ARE seeking keen, motivated team members for our meat processing and livestock teams. Successful applicants will possess a positive ‘can do’ mindset, be physically fit,

be dedicated to working safely and be able to demonstrate initiative and pride in their work.

8. Feed team members

Full Time, Wide Bay Feedlot Cinnabar, Queensland

WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals for our feed team at Wide Bay Feedlot Cinnabar. Successful applicants will have a rural background and experience with feeding cattle, farm machinery or cropping, have cattle work experience (desirable) and be physically fit.

9. Engineering apprentice

Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie

WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who would be interested in obtaining an apprenticeship within our engineering team (Fitter/boilermaker/electrical).

The ideal applicant for this role would have completed Year 12 with good results in English and mathematics, have good listening skills and be willing to learn.

10. Meat safety inspectors

Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie

WE ARE seeking applications from individuals with qualifications in meat safety inspection or a degree in food technology, veterinary science or applied science etc.

Successful applicants will have/possess the equivalent of a Certificate 4 in Meat Processing (Meat Safety), knowledge of AS 4696-2007 and relevant legislation (an understanding of food safety regulatory standards e.g. HACCP, MSA, SQF, ISO9001:2016)

11. School holiday paid work experience position

Part Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie

WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals who would be interested in undertaking paid work experience during the school holidays, a potential of 20 hours work per week.

Varied work experience opportunities in meat processing, logistics and robotics, administration, engineering and livestock (Gympie or Cinnabar).

12. Primary products inspector

Full Time, Nolan Meats Processing Facility in Gympie

WE ARE seeking applications from individuals for our Halal inspection program.

Successful applicants should be able to be registered as a Halal Certifier of Islamic faith and be fluent in Arabic and English.

13. Customer service representative – international and domestic

Full Time, Gympie

WE ARE seeking applications from keen, motivated individuals for a customer service representative role within our customer service team at Gympie.

The focus of this role is to build and maintain strong and long term direct relationships with existing customers, seek and cultivate relationships with new customers and assist customers through having direct involvement in selecting stock.

