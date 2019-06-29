30 heart warming photos from Gympie's Mother Daughter Ball

Photos View Photo Gallery

MOTHERS and daughters dressed up in the name of charity for the Hope Reins fundraiser on Saturday.

Eleven-year-old Annika Dean organised the winter wonderland mother and daughter ball at the Pavilion.

Dean spent months in the lead-up to the event collecting milk bottles for the igloo as you entered the ball.

Hope Reins mother and daughter ball - Annika Dean, standing in front of the igloo she made from milk bottles. Bec Singh

"We went around town collecting milk bottles from cafes,” she said.

"There are 1000 milk bottles used it took at least a few months.”

Hope Reins is a charity in Gympie where people and rescued horses find a sense of purpose together.