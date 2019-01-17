3 Valley men face 16 charges, including choking and meth

A Tuchekoi man will face nine charges in Gympie court today, including choking, break and enter, assault and deprivation of liberty.

A 38-year-old male from Tuchekoi will face Gympie court this morning charged with nine offences including enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, deprivation of liberty, common assault, contravention of a domestic violence order, choking suffocation strangulation in a domestic relationship, assault occasioning bodily harm, attempted stealing, attempted enter premises and commit indictable offence, and trespassing.

The man has been held in police custody.

A 33-year-old male from Brooloo has been charged with two charges of contravention of a domestic violence order and obstruct police. He will appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on February 26, 2019.

A 38-year-old male from Tuchekoi was charged with possession of a dangerous drugs after being located at a Kybong service station on January 2, 2019 with nine grams of amphetamine.

The male was also charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle, enter premises and commit indictable offence, unlawful possession of a knife, stealing and possessing drug utensils. The male has been held in police custody and is due to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on February 18, 2019.

Property Security

While Imbil police were conducting inquires at various addresses they noted a trend of leaving houses and vehicles unlocked, and in some cases, keys left in vehicles.

"A large percentage of property crime is opportunistic, with criminals taking advantage of unlocked houses and cars,” they said.

"Please remember to lock up. There are unfortunately people in the community that will take advantage of every situation and locking up greatly reduces the opportunities for thieves.

The next Imbil Rural Watch meeting will be held at the Kandanga Hall at Main Street Kandanga on the February 4, 2019 at 7:30pm.

We have a guest speaker from Community Action Gympie who will be discussing how to assist family or friends who may need assistance with domestic violence.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote these reference numbers: QP1802371569, QP1900014168, QP1900108605