3 things to save the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride – you’re one of them

Riders take to the trail in the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride

Riders take to the trail in the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride

THREE things give hope to dedicated volunteers fighting to save the Kilkivan Great Horse Ride, according to Ride secretary Belinda Smith.

First are the participants and volunteers.

If you are a horse riding enthusiast at any level, that means you. And Ms Smith needs to hear from you now, or at least on Saturday morning, when make-or-break decisions will be discussed at a special Kilkivan Showgrounds meeting, from 9am.

“Even just to close the main street for the parade, we need volunteers to cordon off the area and direct traffic,” Ms Smith said yesterday.

Number 2 is the continuing support of drought affected landowners, whose properties now include the old coach roads and trails along which the ride usually takes place.

Many of them are fearful of feed and water shortages, as well as the fire danger that goes with drought and any human activity.

“The ride is something the area absolutely needs,” Ms Smith said. “Hopefully we’ll be able to sort something out with the landholders.”

But, she said the committee would also be looking at alternative routes, such as the National Riding Trail between Kilkivan and Tansey.

That leads to Number 3, the critical one which could make or break the event – weather.

Rain, as forecast for next week, would solve everything for organisers.

But although the ride is still three months away, Ms Smith said yesterday there were some decisions that needed to be made now.

“The ride is important to Kilkivan. The equine community is screaming for it.

“We’ve got the new Kilkivan Equestrian Centre now open and there is great interest in horse events, such as the ride.

“And we’re determined to figure out some way of making it work,” she said.

Ms Smith emphasised there was no intention to abandon or postpone this year’s ride, but if it is to go ahead “there are some things we need to know now.”

She appealed to anyone interested in the event to attend Saturday’s Showgrounds meeting.

“We don’t want to postpone the ride,” she said. “I’ve booked the bands already.”

Weather predictions are for increasing chances of substantial rain next week.

“We’re concerned for the landholders who are worried about feed and water that would have to be supplied and the fire risk.

“We will be trying to find trails that go through properties where we are allowed.

“Fingers crossed it will rain. We just want to keep the ride a great event,” she said.

“The 2026 event will be its 40th and we need to make sure it is still around.”