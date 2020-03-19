3 students to represent Australia in roller hockey tournament

HOCKEY: Three Cooloola Christian College students awill represent Gympie on the world stage at the 2020 Trans Tasman Roller Hockey Tournament.

Cody-Jon Gardner, Jay Burnett and Brayden Lindsay will represent Australia in New Zealand in September.

Gympie trio Brayden Lindsay, Cody-Jon Gardner and Jay Burnett prepare for Trans Tasman Tournament. Picture: Shane Zahner

Lindsay and Gardner were selected in the Roller Hockey Australia under-17’s team, and Burnett in the under-20’s.

The trio was chosen after their domination at the 2020 Australia Day Roller Hockey Cup in January.

Gardner took out the under-17’s best goalkeeper award at the Cup; a title he is aiming to retain.

“That (Australia Day Cup) was one of my best tournaments,” he said.

“I played pretty consistently. In the senior division one of the clubs had a lot of European players, and hockey is really big over in Europe. They only let six goals against me compared to the other goalies which let in like 10 plus.

“I have been training really hard for this tournament in Gympie and since I have been selected, I have been pushing a lot more in my training.

“This is the first time I have represented my country and since I started playing about three years ago, I have really wanted to do this. My aim is to have a clean sheet for the tournament, so have no goals and win best goalkeeper for the under-17s again.”

Goalie Cody-Jon Gardner hopes to retain his title as under-17s best goalkeeper. Picture: Shane Zahner

Despite not playing his best at the Australia Day Cup, Burnett said he was excited to prove himself at the Trans Tasman.

“There was a group of selectors that watched us when we were playing and then selected the teams,” he said.

“It was not a great tournament for myself but I did end up doing enough to be selected. I was ecstatic when I found out. I was in class when I checked my phone and I got a notification from my friend in Melbourne congratulating me and it was hard to keep the excitement down until the break and then chatting with my friends.

Jay Burnett will never forget the day he found out he was selected for the Roller Hockey Australia under-20s team. Picture: Shane Zahner

“It was definitely a highlight. It will be my first time travelling overseas and first time representing Australia. The Trans Tasman is held every two years and it was in Gympie in 2018, and I was not at this level two years ago. I am happy with my improvement.”

This is the first time Lindsay has played for Australia and he has set himself a few goals at the event.

“I was so excited when I found out. I want to play well and have fun at the tournament,” he said.

Brayden Lindsay has played roller hockey for four year and this will be his first time representing his country in the Roller Hockey Australia under-17 team. Picture: Shane Zahner

“This is my first time playing for Australia, I have been playing for about four years. I played field hockey before I switched to roller hockey, so the basics are very similar.”

The tournament was meant to be held April 29 to May 2, but has been postponed to September 10 to September 12.