Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gympie's Flexible Learning Centre wants to make a three-stage upgrade to its Everson Rd premises.
Gympie's Flexible Learning Centre wants to make a three-stage upgrade to its Everson Rd premises. Craig Warhurst
Council News

3-stage upgrade planned for Gympie school

scott kovacevic
by
28th Sep 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAJOR, three-stage upgrade is planned for Gympie's Flexible Learning Centre.

Edmund Rice Education Australia has lodged a development application for its Everson Rd premises.

The proposed works include extensions and refurbishments to the FLC building, an administration building, and a covered PE area to be built in two phases.

Extensions to the ground floors would cater for industrial arts and a construction court.

The PE area would cover almost 800sq m.

The Flexible Learning Centre.
The Flexible Learning Centre. Craig Warhurst

The new administration building's ground floor would also be home to an arts room.

Further landscaping would also be done.

The applicant says the development should have minimal impact on neighbours.

"The proposed educational buildings will be operated such that noise levels generated would not exceed the reasonable expectations of the surrounding urban environment,” the application says.

The plans are open for public feedback until October 12, and can be viewed on Gympie Regional Council's website.

development application gympie council gympie development gympie education gympie regional council
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Cooloola Coast to get new $220k playground

    premium_icon Cooloola Coast to get new $220k playground

    Council News Council seeking feedback on concept plan for new park design.

    Footy to the rescue at fundraiser for devastated Woolooga

    premium_icon Footy to the rescue at fundraiser for devastated Woolooga

    News Grand Final fever harnessed to save fire-hit mates

    Bureaucratic rubbish holding Gympie region back

    premium_icon Bureaucratic rubbish holding Gympie region back

    News Too much bureaucracy holding Gympie back: letter

    UPDATE: Severe storms, hail, wild wind hit Gympie region

    UPDATE: Severe storms, hail, wild wind hit Gympie region

    News Severe storms should hit Gympie, Cooroy, Imbil, Rainbow Beach, Tiaro

    Local Partners