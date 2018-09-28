3-stage upgrade planned for Gympie school

Gympie's Flexible Learning Centre wants to make a three-stage upgrade to its Everson Rd premises.

A MAJOR, three-stage upgrade is planned for Gympie's Flexible Learning Centre.

Edmund Rice Education Australia has lodged a development application for its Everson Rd premises.

The proposed works include extensions and refurbishments to the FLC building, an administration building, and a covered PE area to be built in two phases.

Extensions to the ground floors would cater for industrial arts and a construction court.

The PE area would cover almost 800sq m.

The new administration building's ground floor would also be home to an arts room.

Further landscaping would also be done.

The applicant says the development should have minimal impact on neighbours.

"The proposed educational buildings will be operated such that noise levels generated would not exceed the reasonable expectations of the surrounding urban environment,” the application says.

The plans are open for public feedback until October 12, and can be viewed on Gympie Regional Council's website.