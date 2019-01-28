3 new Gympie liquor outlets where you can get rewards points

THREE CHEERS: Tracy Cosford is the Senior store manager for BWS in Gympie and will be taking care of the three outlets at the Phoenix Hotel, River Rd and Southside Town Centre Shopping Complex.

IT'S official, BWS has come to Gympie.

While that isn't news itself, one of the three Gympie outlets actually represents the opening of the 400th BWS in Queensland.

BWS is a retail chain of liquor stores owned by Woolworths Limited.

BWS is an acronym for Beer, Wine, Spirits and the chain is the largest liquor retailer in Australia, with more than 1300 stores nationally.

The Woolworths group bought The Phoenix Hotel and the bottle shops attached to it at The Phoenix, River Rd and Southside Town Centre Shopping Complex late last year, with the settlement finalising last Monday.

BWS state manager Curtis Field visited the three Gympie outlets on Friday to cut a cake and meet the team.

"We thought we would go up and celebrate the milestone and say g'day,” Mr Field said.

Mr Field said the re-branding of the bottle shops went smoothly and all of the stores would open tomorrow.

There have been rumours Dan Murphy's (also a member of the Woolworths Group), mightcome to Gympie, but Mr Field said that was not likely to be for a while.

"It all depends on the market and the available footprint at the hotel sites. BWS need to be bigger than 100 sq m. Dan Murphy's need eight times that,” he said.

"They may consider getting a Dan Murphy's but not in the immediate future.”

Mr Field said BWS had been asked for years when the chain would open in Gympie.

"Before now the nearest store was in Noosa,” he said.

"We have lots of stores in regional Queensland, in places like Biloela and Glenmorgan.

"It suits our business model to open in regional areas.

"We like to do our best for the community.”

Although there had been a change in branding and slightly different offerings in products at the three bottle shops, The Phoenix Hotel would remain largely unchanged, Mr Field said.

"The on-premise hotels are dealt with separately. We like them to maintain their independence so at The Phoenix, it will be business as usual,” he said.