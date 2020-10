Gympie Magistrates Court, where three people face charges today.

Gympie Magistrates Court, where three people face charges today.

THREE people are appearing in Gympie Magistrates Court today, Wednesday October 7, 2020:

- Ponder, Kim Lee

- Pooley, Rema Henry John

- Webb, Tristane Shane William, Mr

These cases are expected to begin at 9.30am.

More Gympie news in case you missed it:

— Rainbow Beach cafe owner threatens to kill ex-business partner over $20k

— Man rushed to hospital after being trapped under bus

— The 5 political shockers that rocked Gympie