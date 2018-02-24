Menu
NEW LOOK: Upper Mary St will get a facelift in the next two years. Renee Albrecht
$3 million upgrade in pipeline for major Gympie road

UPPER Mary St is about to get a new look, thanks to a $3 million planned upgrade.

A new pedestrian crossing near the RSL, walkways to Reef St and al fresco dining space are some plans that could result from the work.

Underground powerlines and extra parking near Gympie Regional Realty will also be explored, although the number of parking spots in the street is expected to fall by one.

A Gympie Regional Council spokeswoman said the plan was to "transform the Upper Mary Street precinct into a green leafy, commercially vibrant, welcoming, easily accessible precinct... while retaining the unique charm and character".

The council had now entered the detailed design phase of the project, but there were still a number of steps which were to come before any ground was broken.

"Once (the detailed design) has been completed, this work will be taken back to local businesses in the area for further consultation.

"This process will take place in the first half of 2018.

"Once the consultation has been completed, further design refinements will be undertaken to address any issues raised.

"However, as the project is only early in the design stage, no date for the commencement of construction has been allocated," she said.

Funding has been split 50-50 between the council and the Federal Government, through its Building Better Regions program.

The funding expires on December 31, 2019.

