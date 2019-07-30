3 Gympie region winners in Queensland training awards

Ray Wallbank of Cooroibah won the VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year award.

THREE Gympie trainers have struck gold in the 58th Queensland Training Awards - Gympie Regional Council, Cavalier Engineering and Raymond Wallbank of Cooroibah.

Mr Wallbank won the VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year award, Cavalier won the Medium Employer of the Year award, and council the Large Employer of the Year.

"All of our high calibre regional winners represent a wide range of industries and occupations, from dental, electricians, metal fabrication specialists and hairdressing salons, to disability support organisations and big businesses,” Training Minister Shannon Fentiman said.

"Being selected as a regional winner recognises their outstanding contribution to the state's growth and economy and they should be proud of their achievements so far.

"The Palaszczuk Government is committed to supporting training and skills development for all Queenslanders.”

The Queensland Training Awards highlights the excellence in the state's training sector and supports the Palaszczuk Government's commitment to skilling Queenslanders, especially for the high-demand industries of the future.

The 11 regional award categories are Harry Hauenschild Apprentice of the Year; Bob Marshman Trainee of the Year; Vocational Student of the Year; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Student of the Year; School-based Apprentice or Trainee of the Year; VET Teacher or Trainer of the Year; Equity VET Student of the Year; Community Training Initiative of the Year; and Small, Medium and Large Employer of the Year.

The Queensland Training Awards State Gala Dinner will be held in Brisbane on 14 September. The awards are run by the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training.