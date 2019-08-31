3 generations of Gympie family diagnosed with cancer

Gympie Relay for Life Chairwoman Marg Hosking said the people of Gympie have raised more than a million dollars for the cause over the 14 years it has been running here.

Gympie Relay for Life Chairwoman Marg Hosking said the people of Gympie have raised more than a million dollars for the cause over the 14 years it has been running here. Donna Jones

THE Hosking family knows all too well the physical and emotional impact of cancer.

Having endured three generations being diagnosed with cancer, the last 13 years have seen the family show a united front in the face of adversity.

Now in honour of her resilience and dedication to raising awareness of cancer, Marg Hosking has been named chair of the 2019 Gympie Region Relay For Life, which will be held on October 26-27 at Gympie soccer fields.

In 2006, Ms Hosking's husband Mac was diagnosed with a level four melanoma.

"Thankfully, Mac has been cancer free for many years,” Ms Hosking said.

In 2012, their son Sam was diagnosed with oral squamous cell carcinoma, a form of cancer in the mouth and their grandson Alex was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma.

FIGHTING BACK: Gympie Relay for Life chairwoman Marg Hosking said the people of Gympie have raised more than $1 million dollars for the cause over the 14 years it has been running here. Donna Jones

Since surgery Sam has been cancer free, but tragically Alex died at age four.

"We have been blessed with very beautiful memories of our little grandson,” Ms Hosking said.

Ms Hosking supports Cancer Council Queensland's work in cancer research, prevention and support.

The theme for 2019 Gympie Region Relay For Life was 'Heroes and Champions,' a theme Ms Hosking said was reflective of the organising committee's view of the community.

"The Gympie Region community is an incredibly generous and compassionate community,” she said.

"The 2019 event will be the 14th Relay for Life event in the region and total of funds raised over the years in the region will be over $1 million.”

Ms Hosking will be at Kilkivan Great Horse Ride on September 6, selling raffle tickets, merchandise, as well as organising a free craft activity for children.

There will be a donation site available for those wanting to donate to this year's Gympie Relay For Life.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the charity was proud to have Ms Hosking as the Chair of the 2019 Gympie Region Relay For Life.

"Marg is passionate about raising awareness and reaching out to support locals who have been affected by cancer - that is what Relay For Life is all about,” Ms McMillan said.

"By joining her at Gympie Region Relay For Life, you will give hope to all locals affected by cancer and help get one step closer to a cancer free future.

"Relay is an event for anyone, no matter their age or ability, who is inspired to fight back against cancer and make a difference in their local community.

"Together, we are stronger than cancer - register for Gympie Relay For Life today.”

Early bird registration for Gympie Region Relay For Life is $30 for adults and $15 for youths and ends on October 18.

To register a team, volunteer, or find out more, visit www.relayforlife.org.au or call 1300 65 65 85.