Paramedics were called to three crashes in Gympie last night.
3 crashes in Gympie in less than 1 hour

Frances Klein
4th Aug 2020 7:17 AM
FOUR people were taken to hospital last night with injuries from three separate crashes in the region in the space of an hour.

Two people were injured when two cars crashed on McIntosh Creek Road and Lawson Road at Jones Hill at 6.10pm.

A man in his 40s who was in one car suffered a chest injury and a female teen in the other car had a minor chest injury, a Queensland Ambulances Service spokesman said.

They were both in a stable condition when taken to Gympie Hospital.

Paramedics were then called to a property on Southside where a man his 20s was injured in a quad bike rollover at 6.34pm.

He suffered back pain and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition.

Another crash had paramedics racing to Cootharaba Rd, Gympie when a car left the roadway and crashed into a house, the Queensland Ambulance Service reported.

One man in his 20s was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Yesterday afternoon a log truck crashed in the region’s west causing delay when 30 logs split across on the Kilkivan Tansey Rd.

