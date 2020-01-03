3 businesses a day lining up for $1B bypass work

More than 80 Gympie businesses have put their names down to try and secure work on the bypass in less than a month.

JOB traffic is already queuing up to hop on the Gympie’s Bypass with three businesses throwing their names into the ring for potential work on the project every day.

Since the start of December, more than 80 of the region’s business have signed onto an industry register assembled to encourage local employment on the $1 billion project.

The register, created by Transport and Main Roads will be given to short-listed tenderers for the highway’s construction work.

A Transport and Main Roads spokeswoman said the register was a unique venture.

“(It) was specifically designed for the Section D: Woondum to Curra project and Gympie businesses,” she said.

A range of industries and service providers are invited to register for possible work.

“We do not prepare industry registers statewide, as major contractors are responsible for procuring any services and subcontractors.

“In this instance, the C2CD project team wanted to facilitate the collection of local industry data and pass this on to the contractors to help local businesses have the best opportunity to get involved.

“We cannot guarantee work for businesses from this register as contractors will make their own commercial decisions, but we believe the register will help in these decisions.”

Businesses including (and not limited to) accommodation, traffic management, subcontracting, labour hire, equipment or plant hire, restaurants or catering and civil construction parts or service provider are invited to throw their names into the ring.

The registry to potentially gain work on the bypass is only open to Gympie businesses.

“The register is open now and for any local Gympie business which provides a product or service that would benefit the successful contractors during construction,” she said.

“This ensures larger pre-qualified contractors are aware of what Gympie has to offer in terms of services and supplies from local industry.

“The register is only open to businesses in Gympie and surrounding suburbs.”

There is no deadline for businesses to sign up to the register.

All new additions will be provided to the successful main contractors.

Businesses can apply to be on the register through TMR’s website on the Cooroy-to-Curra Section D page.

Work on the bypass is expected to start in the middle of the year.

It should open to traffic mid-2025.