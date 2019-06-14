Menu
WELCOME: Born at the Gympie Hospital this week, Mahli Dunchue was born on June 13, at 6:34am weighing 8 pounds. Her proud parents are Nick Dunchue and Natalie Pagel.
3 adorable new babies born at Gympie Hospital this week

14th Jun 2019 5:28 PM
THREE Gympie families welcomed newborns at the Gympie Hospital Maternity Unit this week, and they are just gorgeous.

IT'S A BOY: Oliver Dean Brogden came into the world at Gympie Hospital at 5.22pm on June 11 weighing 4650 grams. Joshua Brogden Jocie Brogden Sister - Lily Brogden Brother- William Brogden
IT'S A GIRL: Jai Heard and Katrina Glisson welcomed daughter Zarleya Rose-Lee Heard at Gympie Hospital at 1.10pm on June 12. She is a sister for Amelia, Kayden and Lykin.
WELCOME: Little Mahli Dunchue came into the world at Gympie Hospital at 6.34am on June 13 weighing 8 pounds 9 Nick Dunchue Natalie Pagel
gympie babies gympie health gympie hospital new arrivals
