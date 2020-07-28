Menu
Authorities on the scene on Monday. Picture: Monique Harmer
Crime

2yo found ‘distressed’ after sex assault

by Hannah Moore, Erin Lyons
28th Jul 2020 7:47 AM

Police are on the hunt for an unknown man accused of sexually assaulting a two-year-old girl inside the storage area of a play centre in Penrith, in Sydney's west, on Sunday afternoon.

The girl had been missing inside Lollipops Playland for about 20 minutes when another child heard her cries and alerted the girl's frantic mother.

Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commander Detective Superintendent John Kerlatec told reporters on Monday afternoon the young girl was found in an "extremely distressed" state and taken to Westmead children's hospital with several injuries.

 

A child was sexually assaulted at a children's indoor play centre in Sydney west. Picture: Monique Harmer
She has since been released from hospital and is in the care of her family.

The alleged culprit has not been found.

Supt Kerlatec said investigators would "keep an open mind" and acknowledged police had struggled to get concrete information out of the two-year-old because of her age.

 

Detectives at the scene. Picture: Monique Harmer
The play centre was hosting several birthday parties at the time, and all guests were required to print their names on a COVID contact sheet, which police hope will help them find the culprit.

Police do not believe any worker was involved in the alleged assault and say the play centre is being fully co-operative.

Investigators are also scouring CCTV from the play centre and neighbouring businesses in a desperate attempt to find the man, whose age is unknown.

 

Police say the girl was found ‘extremely distressed’. Picture: Monique Harmer
Anyone who was at the play centre at the time and may have seen or heard suspicious behaviour, or has any information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

