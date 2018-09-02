Menu
Wolvi's Counter Rd is getting a $2 million safety fix thanks to the Federal Government.
$2m work starts on notorious Gympie region road

scott kovacevic
by
2nd Sep 2018 12:01 AM
WOLVI's Counter Rd is getting a $2 million safety facelift thanks to funding from the Federal Government.

A 1.9km section of the gravel road is being sealed with bitumen by Gympie Regional Council workers, which a spokesman said "will improve the safety and access for local industry and tourists to the region”.

The work will deliver an 8m-wide, two-lane section of road which will link already existing bitumen sealed sections.

Wolvi's Counter Rd, which residents have been demanding an upgrade to.
Work was started on the project last week, and is expected to be finished by the end of the year (weather permitting).

The investment is part of the Federal Government's Roads to Recovery program.

It is part of the $1 billion windfall delivered to the region in this year's budget, which includes funding to build Section D of the Bruce Highway.

