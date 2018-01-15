2m long and a metre high: why on earth would you steal it?

Police ask for help on Gympie region theft.

MORE than 2.5m long, a metre high and painted with turtles, you cannot imagine a wheelie bin enclosure vanishing into thin air.

That is what happened just north of Gympie recently.

Police have called for information on the whereabouts of the distinctive enclosure after it was stolen more than a month ago near Bells Bridge.

This painted wheelie bin enclosure was stolen from Bells Bridge. QPS

It was taken from its Spring Valley Rd location between November 29 and December 1 last year.

The structure is 2.47m long, 0.83m wide, and 1.160m high, and is features a mural of two turtles.

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for this enclosure and report any information to police quoting reference number QP1702156342.

If you have information for police, you can also contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.