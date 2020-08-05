29 roads Gympie council is working on

Amamoor Creek Rd is getting some much needed love as part of more than two dozen road work projects being carried out by Gympie Council. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

Amamoor Creek Rd is getting some much needed love as part of more than two dozen road work projects being carried out by Gympie Council. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

ROAD works will dominate the region over the next fortnight with more than two dozen projects on Gympie council’s to-do list.

Investigator Ave is being widened with pavement and bitumen sealing, along with the addition of other items including footpaths, new street lights and more trees.

Amamoor Creek Rd is getting an overhaul which includes the demolition and removal of the existing concrete causeway and construction of a new box culvert with signage and permanent rock scour protection.

Replacement work and new asphalt is being laid at Hughes Tce and David Dr, while Ferguson St’s stormwater system is getting an upgrade including the construction of concrete property access with a bridge style crossover – a system also being rolled out at Bath Tce.

Council workers are going to be busy over the next fortnight. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

Other road maintenance around the region includes grading at Lobwein Rd, Glory Hill Rd, Keefton Rd, Moy Pocket Gap Rd, Walker Rd, resheeting at Hartwig Rd, and repairs to unsealed shoulders at Dan Meurant Dr, Thomas Rd, Atkinson Rd, O’Dea Rd, Leigh Crt, Cross Cres and Heather Joy Cres.

Damage at Bauple-Woolooga Rd, the Bruce Highway, Boubyjan Rd, Haas Rd, Holroyd Rd, Sawpit Rd and Daddamarine Rd is being fixed, and more stormwater repairs are underway at Edward St, Cogan St, Calton St.

MORE NEWS