29 jobs listed in Gympie now

1. Fitter & Turner/ Maintenance Manager, Rattler Railway Company

Full time job, Gympie

THE newly renovated workshop at the Rattler Railway Company has a vacancy for a Fitter and Turner.

To be considered for this position, you must be a qualified fitter & turner / machinist and have at least 3-5 years' experience in a similar role within an industrial environment.

2. Casual Dairy Farmhand

A dairy farm in the Gympie region is hiring. Dominic Elsome

WE ARE currently seeking a self-motivated casual employee to join our team.

Duties will include, but not limited to:

milk harvesting

mastitis control

maintaining milk quality and assurance

general dairy clean-up and maintenance

Days and hours of work are negotiable although applicants must be available to work alternate weekends.

3. Property maintenance

Part-time, Chatsworth

A POSITION exists for a four week trial to work on a Chatsworth property with some fence maintenance required:

The position:

15-20hrs per week

Must be animal friendly

Physically fit and able to lift heavy items

Your Serenity Hair and Beauty Design. Patrick Woods

4. Qualified Senior Hairdresser, Your Serenity Hair and Beauty

Part Time job, Gympie

LOOKING for a fully qualified senior hairstylist to join our Hair and Beauty Day Spa.

Must be passionate , motivated, highly skilled and up to date in all aspects of hairdressing, with a minimum five years experience.

On going training and education in our retail brands will be provided with professional development and new skills

5. Ranger, Gympie

Contract/Temp job

A RANGER with excellent communication skills is required for work in and around the Gympie region

The position will involve the conducting of patrols, investigating complaints, undertake animal control and impounding activities, issuing Penalty Infringement Notices and maintenance of accurate records of activities, investigations and actions.

6. Technical Salesperson, The Pump House

Full Time job, Gympie

$48,000 - $55,000 depending on skills

THE Pump House is looking for the right candidate to start a rewarding career within the pumping industry. The successful applicant will have an enthusiastic and keen interest to further learning with on the job training in our company.

This job comes with on-the-job training and opportunities for further learning within the industry.

7. Qualified Panel Beater, Cooloola Panel & Paint

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE are seeking a qualified panel beater (or equivalent experience) to join our friendly team in our busy Gympie workshop.

This position will allow the successful candidate to be a part of a long standing business that has been servicing the community for more than ten years.

We are looking for someone with proficient understanding in their qualification, good work ethics, punctual, loyal and have an ability to work in a team environment.

8. Skilled Labourers with Operatoring Tickets, Protech NQ

Contract/Temp job, Gympie

Hourly Rate with Ovetime

PROTECH are currently recruiting for experienced Civil Contruction Labourers to join various projects between North Gympie and Hervey Bay.

To be a successful, you need:

. EII Tickets on various Machinery with Competent Operating Skills

. Available for Immediate Start

. Drivers Licence

. Hardworking, reliable, presentable and punctual

9. Manager/Experienced Salesperson, Gympie 4x4 Accessories

Full Time job, Gympie

Gympie's 4x4 Accessories is hiring now

GYMPIE 4X4 Accessories is an ARB stockist with in the Gympie region and we are seeking a highly motivated and experienced full-time salesperson.

You will be responsible for servicing trade and retail clients with the ability to build strong business relationships.

The position of Manger will be offered to the person with previous experience in this role or the ability to perform in this position with minimal assistance.

10. Pharmacy Assistant (Cosmetics), Chemist Warehouse

Full Time, Gympie

ARE you passionate about providing and delivering exceptional customer service?

The primary role of the pharmacy assistant (cosmetics) is to assist our customers by promoting and offering knowledge on our wide range of cosmetics. In addition, you are also responsible for:

Assisting customers with general queries as well as cosmetics queries and application

Replenishing stock and maintaining inventory levels

Setting up displays for catalogue promotions

Processing sales and offering add-on products

11. General Labourers /Operators and Parks Worker, Gympie Regional Council

Temporary vacancies, multiple positions (Gympie, Tin Can Bay or Kilkivan based)

COUNCIL'S Infrastructure Services Directorate has a number of temporary vacancies which have arisen due to short term absences.

We are seeking to engage employees on a temporary as needs basis to undertake a range of activities as part of a multi-disciplined team responsible for the construction and maintenance of Council's road infrastructure and parks and gardens.

12. Retail assistant, Lowes Gympie

WE ARE seeking enthusiastic individuals who have had previous experience in retail or hospitality.

You will be flexible to work weekdays, weekends and late night trading, be highly motivated with initiative and looking for career progression.

You will need to be passionate about providing outstanding customer service to our valued customers and posses an honest down to earth sense of humour.

13. Site Administrator, civil construction

AN EXPERIENCED site administrator is wanted to join a major civil construction project located in Gympie region.

The site administrator role is a part time position doing two to three days per week and working eight to ten hours per day, the project duration is approximately six months with the view to potentially move onto the next project within the area.

14. Administration Officer, BUSHkids

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE looking for an Admin Officer to provide administrative support to the operations of our NDIS Early Start Team.

You will provide admin support to ensure operations proceed smoothly and efficiently in a non-profit organisation that supports the development of children

15. Senior Coodinator, BUSHkids

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE looking for a Senior Coordinator who is passionate about working with children and families and motivated to make a positive difference.

This is an opportunity for an OT, SLP, Physiotherapist, Social Worker, Psych, Nurse, Teacher to help families with children aged 0-6yrs with developmental delay or disability.

16. Early start manager, BUSHkids

Full Time job, Gympie

BUSHkids is looking for an Early Start Manager to manage the delivery of the core services in line with the NDIS contract.

You will contribute as a core member of the clinical leadership team at BUSHkids and lead transdisciplinary early intervention teams.

The role is in a non-for-profit organisation supporting the development of children.

Would you like to help bush kids? There are a number of jobs going: Contributed

17. Early Intervention Facilitator, BUSHkids

Full Time job, Gympie

THIS is an opportunity for an Early Intervention Facilitator who is passionate about helping children and families to work with other allied health professionals.

Be a team member of a trans-disciplinary early childhood early intervention team and help families with children aged 0-6yrs with developmental delay or disability.

18. Occupational Therapist/Physiotherapist, BUSHkids

Full Time job, Gympie

BUSHkids is seeking an OT or Physiotherapist who is passionate about supporting the development of children and families.

Join a multidisciplinary ECEI team providing family-centred practices in a non-for-profit organisation that supports the development of children.

It is a FT/PT Fixed Term OT Physio role

19. Social Worker / Psychologist, BUSHkids

Full Time job, Gympie

THIS is a rewarding role within an Early Start Team for a QLD nonprofit organisation based in Gympie, Maryborough/Hervey Bay, Kingaroy and Maroochydore.

Be part of ECEI team providing family-centred practices, with the existence of generous benefits including professional development opportunities

20. Speech and Language Pathologist, BUSHkids

Full Time job, Gympie

WE ARE looking for a Speech-Language Pathologist who is passionate about helping families with children needing support with communication development.

You will be part of multi-disciplinary paediatric Early Start Team providing speech pathology to children requiring support with communication.

This is a FT/PT fixed term contract in a not-for-profit organisation.

21. Registered Nurse, Blue Care

Part Time job

BLUE Care is after a Registered Nurse to join our team located at our Gympie Grevillea Gardens Aged Care.

You will provide holistic care to our clients that will enhance and promote their quality of life.

This includes assessment, medication, wound and continence management, catheter care, palliative care and consulting with internal and external services to provide clinical solutions.

You will also provide leadership and support to our team.

22. Occupational Therapist - Paediatric, Adapt Health Care

Full Time job, Gympie

THIS is an exciting opportunity for a Paediatric Occupational Therapist to provide clinic-based services to clients in Gympie.

Maternity Leave contract

Work with a progressive team of health professionals

Competitive Salary Package & Benefits

23. Multi Service Manager, Blue Care

Full Time job, Gympie

BLUE Care is currently seeking a multi service manager to join our leadership team.

You will be responsible for leading and facilitating our provision of person centred care across Blue Care services located in Gympie, Bli Bli and Maleny.

To be successful in this role you will need relevant tertiary qualifications in social welfare, human service, nursing, health or another related discipline.

24. Pharmacist, Gympie

THIS is an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated and customer centric pharmacist to join our clients growing team in Gympie.

In this fast paced role, you are required to perform tasks to the standards set by The Pharmacy Board of Australia, The Pharmacy Guild and QCPP.

Key responsibilities include day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations and patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions.

25. Physiotherapists, Aged Care, Gympie

DUE to growth within our organisation Vivir Healthcare are currently looking for physiotherapists on permanent contracts in Gympie.

This position is suited to a physio or someone who has worked over 6 months and is looking to gain some valuable experience in a very well supported environment.

The role offers:

. Permanent contract paying an excellent hourly pay rate

. Flexible working conditions

. Monthly professional development sessions

26. General Practitioner, Gympie

A GENERAL practice in Gympie is looking for a non-procedural or procedural General Practitioner.

A generous remuneration package is on offer plus special remuneration for after hours service. Hours are 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday. No weekends. After hours divided between 3 doctors.

Two GP positions are available in the Gympie region. KatarzynaBialasiewicz

27. General Practitioner, Imbil

THIS practice is a purpose built General Practice surgery. It is also provides GP Registrar training. T

here are four consulting rooms, a treatment room with three beds, chronic disease nurses room, allied health room, reception area, waiting room, managers office and full kitchen, laundry and bathroom facilities for staff.

There is mixed billing at the practice with young children and aged pensioners generally bulk billed.

There is no On-Call or After Hours requirements.

28. Facilities Management and Maintenance Officer, Gympie Regional Council

Kilkivan

THIS new position is an integral part of Community Facilities and Maintenance team and will be based at our Kilkivan Office.

The successful applicant for this position will be expected to coordinate a range of facilities management and maintenance activities to contribute to the unit's objective of overseeing safe, compliant and fit for purpose facilities that meet community need and the council requirements.

Facilities under this role include, but are not limited to, Gympie Regional Council's western region corporate administration buildings, showgrounds, public amenities, community and sporting facilities.

29. Information and Communication Technology Officer, Gympie Regional Council

THIS engagement is for an initial period of four months on a fixed term contract, with the possibility of extension.

What we are looking for?

Council is seeking an individual who is enthusiastic, self motivated and with previous ICT helpdesk experience providing proactive, customer focused support service as part of its multidisciplinary ICT team. The successful candidate will be involved in the provision of services such as software and hardware installation and equipment maintenance and website development support to senior ICT personnel.

