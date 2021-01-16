29 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

Gympie’s Nestle Factory is among dozens of employers looking for new staff to kick off 2021. FILE PHOTO

Looking for a new job to kick off the new year?

Here’s a look at the latest positions on offer across the Gympie region:

1. Delivery Driver/Warehouse Assistant – Cooloola Foodservice

We are seeking a highly motivated, professionally presented individual with a hard working ethic, to operate as delivery driver and warehouse assistant at Cooloola Foodservice. We service both the Gympie and Kingaroy areas and opportunities are available at both locations.

2. Customer Happiness Team Member – Sitemax

We are looking for a humble, positive, motivated person to join our Customer Happiness team. Working at Sitemax, you will be surrounded by a driven, happy team, while working in a fun, family atmosphere.

Our head office is in Gympie, about 2 hours north of Brisbane, with an office in Brisbane and a warehouse in Sydney.

3. Sales Administration – Bambling Property

Tasks & responsibilities include:

– High level administrative support for our dynamic and highly successful sales team

– Preparation and processing of contractual documents in strict accordance with real estate industry legislative requirements

– Management of all incoming and outgoing correspondence

– Management of all real estate advertising portals and social media advertising platforms

4. House cleaner – Gympie Central

Tasks & responsibilities

Ongoing weekly cleaning such as hard floor mopping, dishes to dishwasher, wipe down cupboards, sills and benches, clean bathrooms

One off other jobs such as window cleaning, screen cleaning and dust accumulation

5. Manufacturing Operator – Nestle Gympie Factory

This is a full-time temporary position (12 month contract) as a Manufacturing Shift Operator, working rotating 12 hour day / night shifts of 2 days on / 2 nights on / 4 days off.

Reporting to the Manufacturing Shift Manager, you will work as part of a dynamic team of 7 Manufacturing Operators to deliver the Manufacturing Plan on time and in compliance with safety, quality and reliability requirements.

6. Disability Employment Consultant – Steps Staffing Solutions

The DES program focuses on quickly gaining an understanding of a person‘s employment goals and working with them to strengthen their ability to gain and maintain suitable employment. An exciting opportunity is now available for an experienced Disability Employment Consultant to join their welcoming and supportive team in Gympie.

7. NDIS Support Worker

We are looking for NDIS Support Workers to join our team and work closely with our clients under the School Leavers Employment Supports (SLES) program. SLES is an early intervention approach for NDIS participants in their last year of school and as well as when they have already left school.

8. Quality Control Officer – Performax

Do you have an eye for detail and are you always thinking about ways to improve? Performax International invites you to consider the open role of Quality Control Officer.

Performax International is one of Australia‘s largest left to right-hand drive vehicle converters, located at Glanmire.

9. Condition Monitoring Technician – Laminex

We currently have a vacancy for a Condition Monitoring Technician based across both of our Gympie sites. You will play an important role in ensuring condition of all the equipment is captured and reported. Recommendations through prepared reports will drive decision making to achieve the planned maintenance targets.

10. Veteran Services Manager – Gympie RSL

The Veteran Services Manager (VSM) will be required to manage all activities within the Wellbeing area of the Gympie RSLA Sub-Branch.

11. Portfolio Manager – Home – Endeavour Foundation

The Portfolio Manager will ensure a person-centred team environment where employees can identify and solve problems, to ensure the personalised planning process translates into action whilst ensuring sustainable, profitable and a customer centric service delivery experience.

12. Site Supervisor – GJ Gardner Homes Gympie

Due to growth of the business and team, we are seeking a well-presented, self-motivated person for the position. The Role requires management and successful completion of custom build homes from site start up to completion and handover.

13. Apprentice Fitter & Turner – Nestle Gympie

As an Apprentice Fitter and Turner, you will be learning to run a milling machine and inline lathe; as well as, the repair and maintenance of our manufacturing equipment including onsite maintenance fitting.

14. Child Safety and Disability Housing Support Workers – Thrive House

We are currently seeking expressions of interest from experienced support workers for pending placements in houses due to open shortly! We need a number of energetic and dynamic people who are passionate about supporting our participants, young and old, to be active and inclusive in their communities.

15. Merchandise Manager – Nutrien Ag Solutions Limited

This critical role in the merchandise team requires you to be able to build long lasting partnerships with customers and deliver appropriate advice and services using your specialist knowledge of a variety of agricultural products and supplies.

16. Gympie – Support Worker – NDIS

These positions will mainly involve supporting in a residential care environment and the options of additional support hours in our disability support programs. Due to the nature of this position applicants need to be willing to undertake personal development to meet the requirements of these positions.

17. Commercial Cleaner – Energetic Cleaning Services Pty Ltd

Energetic Cleaning Services is currently looking to contract an evening cleaner at a large shopping centre in the Gympie region. Come and join our team and take responsibility for keeping the centre spot clean and the community safe.

18. Sheet Metal Worker – Watsons Marine Centre

We are seeking a qualified aluminium sheet metal worker to assist on a full-time basis in Gympie, gateway to Fraser Island and the Great Sandy Straits waterways.

19. Home Site Supervisor – Gympie – Endeavour Foundation

We currently have two Home Site Supervisor positions available. As the Home Site Supervisor, based in our Gympie (Southside) services your purpose is to provide supervision to Support Workers located within the residence and provide direct hands on support to customers.

20. Trade Subcontractors Required – Painters / Tilers / Bricklayers / Carpenters – GJ Gardner Gympie

You will be working with a company that wants you to succeed. We build a genuine partnership with our subcontractors with a view to a successful long-term relationship where both parties benefit.

21. Drivers – Forklift & Truck – Nolan Meats

Positions exist within our Transport and Distribution Teams for a highly motivated and dedicated Gympie based drivers with a HR, HC, and LF Licence.

22. Maintenance Fitter – Laminex

We have recently had exciting developments with our Gympie site which has led to the creation 20 new roles as we have just signed off on our new 4th shift! We are looking for a Maintenance Fitter to join us during this great change. There is no better time to join Laminex!

23. HC/MC Grocery Fleet Drivers – based in Gympie – Richers Transport

We currently seek full time HC/MC drivers for our Grocery Fleet based in Gympie. Grocery runs ex Gympie, service the Wide Bay region, and return daily.

General freight experience required – multi pick up and drops.

24. Apprentice Plumber 2nd or 3rd Year – Scully Plumbing

We are currently looking for a highly motivated 2nd or 3rd year plumbing apprentice. You MUST have had experience with domestic plumbing for new homes.

Scully are also chasing a Plumber Drainer (Sub Contractor).

25. Store Manager – Pomona IGA

The position will involve a fast paced environment and is a highly autonomous role which requires strong leadership skills and qualities, requiring a dedicated “hands on” approach to management.

Pomona IGA is also looking for a Produce 2IC.

26. Support Worker – Community Aged Care – Suncare

We are currently recruiting for Support Workers who embrace the Suncare values and vision, who share our commitment and want to make a genuine difference to the lives of our customers.

27. Trainers and Assessors – Regional Training Services Qld Pty Ltd

Due to business growth we are currently expanding our training operations and are looking for an enthusiastic contract trainers to deliver both short courses and full qualifications in the Sunshine Coast, South Burnet and Gympie regions.

