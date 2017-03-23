29 jobs going in Gympie right now

LOOKING FOR WORK IN GYMPIE? Click here to get email alerts about Gympie jobs

1. Dental assistant @ Gympie dentist

Daily / Hourly Rate, Casual

Candidates must have ability and willingness to undertake all duties required in Gympie dental specialist surgery including reception and some chairside and sterilisation. Health Support Services Level 2/3.

2. Warranty Clerk @ Action Auto Group

Full-time in Gympie

IN THIS role you will complete and submit warranty claims for 4 leading automotive brands following the guidelines of each manufacturer to ensure all claims are correct, on time, valid and current with detailed records kept to support the claims. You must have excellent computer skills, self driven to succeed and the ability to work as part of a team.

A very attractive package is on offer for the successful candidate

Requirements:

A "CAN DO" attitude

Previous Automotive experience in this role or similar

A strong work ethic

Excellent phone skills

Strong computer literacy, reporting and analysis skills

3. Carpenter and joiner @ KND Carpentry

Gympie

WE ARE are offering a position (not full-time) for a qualified carpenter and joiner.

Must have own ABN, be able to work unsupervised, produce quality work and have attention to detail.

You must be reliable, have own transport and be contactable

Also tools of trade.

Experience with tiling, painting and other trades would be advantages.

APPLY: knd_carpentry@bigpond.com or ring 0429 049 882

4. Community Support Worker @ integratedliving

Casual/Temporary in Gympie

INTEGRATEDLIVING is a leading community services provider with an innovative and customer centric approach. Our culture is dynamic and fast paced, we move quickly and we deliver results.

The successful applicant will have:

Certificate III in Home and Community Care (Aged Care) or equivalent qualification of the same level or higher

Effective verbal and written communication skills and ability to liaise with a wide range of customers from diverse social, financial and cultural backgrounds.

Demonstrated understanding of the health and well being needs of older people and proven customer service orientation.

5. Senior hairdresser @ Jetset Hair Studio

Mary St, Gympie

IF YOU love hairdressing as much as we do: we are looking for a competent senior hairdresser to join us.

APPLY: Ph 0499 039 660

6. Distribution Team Members @ Nolan Meats

Full-time in Gympie

WE ARE seeking team members for our Distribution Team.

Duties may include reading labels, stacking cartons, invoicing, receiving and dispatching carcass meat products.

Successful applicants will:

be physically fit

be dedicated to safe operating procedures

have initiative and enthusiasm towards their job

hold a current forklift licence (desirable)

have a heavy vehicle licence or farm machinery experience (desirable)

7. Office Based Sales Executive @ Murray views

Full time in Gympie

THIS is an excellent opportunity for a passionate and results driven Office Based Sales Executive to join our select team. The primary focus of your role will be to compliment the field sales team by providing quality and efficient customer service to existing customers throughout Australia.

The successful applicant will have:

Proven telephone and computer selling skills within the speciality and tourism retail sector.

A track record in business development, delivering targeted sales results

Undertake administrative tasks including data entry and recording relevant actions.

A proactive and hands-on approach to multi- tasking by maintaining a high level of accuracy and providing clear feedback to management

8. Educators @ Family Day Care

Cooloola Cove

Work from home with regular mentoring and support visits

Training provided prior to start-up

Families waiting

No prior experience necessary

Comprehensive range of equipment available

APPLY: Ph 5482 6099

9. Job Placement/Recruitment Consultant @ Sarina Russo Recruitment

Sarina Russo Recruitment - Gympie QLD

AS A recruitment/ business development consultant, you will build relationships with local employers across diverse industries to identify suitable and sustainable employment opportunities for jobseekers registered with Sarina Russo Job Access.

Your strong sales, business development and influencing skills will be utilized to create opportunities for people to change their lives.

The Job:

Achieve KPI's linked to placing jobseekers in sustainable employment

Deliver high quality, timely, professional recruitment services to our job seekers

Coordinate and actively participate in the team's delivery of services under the jobactive contract

10. Self Employed in the Timber Industry, Gympie

Contract

Salary Type: Commission Only

WE are looking for people that would be familiar with working in the timber industry that are self motivated and will be capable of working for them selves.

The job In hand is to be able to operate a 2 man mobile sawmill producing sawn hardwood timber for value adding,the people would need to have access to millable hardwood saw logs with in a radius of 300Km from Gympie, our company would be responsible for the marketing of all sawn hardwood timber.

APPLY: Ph0409069718

11. Environment Officer @ Gympie Regional Council

Full time in Gympie

THE council is currently redrafting its Environmental Strategy which will provide a foundation for improved environmental management in the region in partnership with the community.

To be considered for this role, you must have:

Tertiary qualifications in Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Ecology, Horticulture or a similar field.

At least 5 years demonstrated experience in an environmental field related to Local Government.

Extensive knowledge of environmental legislation, and the ability to apply it to civil construction and maintenance projects.

The knowledge and ability to identify flora and fauna, and fauna habitat in a variety of environments.

12. Merchandiser @ Saleslink Group

Casual position in Gympie

SALESLINK Group is a National Sales and Merchandising Company that provides National Account Management, Field Merchandising and Order Management services across Australia and New Zealand.

Competitive Hourly rate with vehicle km allowance

Flexible Hours

Autonomous role with support and training

Iconic Brands

Extra work available implementing planograms for Layouts R Us division

13. Catalogue delivery @ Deliver4dollars

Contract position in Gympie

EARN extra dollars and keep fit delivering catalogues into household letterboxes on an independent contracting basis. Selected areas available for immediate start.

Prompt Payment

14. Service Advisor / Manager @ Gympie Motorcycles

Full time in Gympie

GYMPIE Motorcycles are looking for an experienced Service Advisor's/Manager who is passionate and enthusiastic about a career in the motorcycle industry.

We provide modern, fully equipped workshops, an enjoyable work environment, on-going support, job security and plenty of scope for future career advancement as well as a salary progression within a dynamic company.

15. Spare Parts and Accessories Manager @ Gympie Motorcycles

Full time in Gympie

YOU will receive the opportunity to work within a professional dealership, hosting Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha brands that represent innovation, excitement, quality, and develop a rewarding career.

Key attributes:

A broad knowledge of motorcycle products.

Perform Parts and Accessory Sales to Retail and Internal Client's.

Have a passion for excellent customer service.

Be able to source and provide required information to customers and suppliers.

16. Inspector - Plumbing @ Gympie Regional Council

Full-time in Gympie

Role Overview:

This position will carry out the functions of a Plumbing Inspector for Council as defined by the Plumbing and Drainage Act 2002, under the supervision of Council's Co-ordinator - Plumbing.

To be considered for the role, you must have:

A current QLD Plumbers and Drainers Licence.

Demonstrated knowledge and experience in the assessment and certification process of plumbing applications for Class 1 and 10 buildings.

Expert knowledge of the relevant Acts, Regulations and Codes that regulate the plumbing industry.

17. Production Manager @ Cooloola Coast Cabinets

Tin Can Bay

WE ARE a small, busy, family run business, seeking well-presented, resourceful people to join our friendly team. Works primarily include kitchens, vanities, laundries, wardrobes, shop-fitting and bespoke furnishings.

You will be the operators 2IC assisting with the daily organisation of 5 staff and workload.

Applicant characteristics:

A highly skilled, qualified cabinetmaker.

Knowledgeable in all aspects of taking a job from start to completion.

Previous similar experience with a 3D computerised design CAD program an advantage.

18. Cabinetmaker/Installer @ Cooloola Coast Cabinets

Tin Can Bay

WE ARE a small, busy, family run business, seeking well-presented, resourceful people to join our friendly team. Works primarily include kitchens, vanities, laundries, wardrobes, shop-fitting and bespoke furnishings.

Applicant characteristics:

A highly skilled, qualified cabinetmaker/installer.

Maintain a positive outlook.

Be well presented and use initiative.

Complete work to a high standard.

19. Employment Consultant @ jobactive

Full-time in Gympie

BUSY At Work is a not-for-profit organisation providing apprenticeship, employment and community programs.

BUSY At Work is looking for an outstanding Employment Consultant to join our dedicated team in the Gympie Region on a full time basis to June 30, 2020.

Key responsibilities:

Intake and Assessment

Activity Management

Workforce Solutions

Retention and Advancement

20. Chef @ Gympie restaurant

Casual in Gympie

GYMPIE Position Vacant for an experienced chef at our innovative restaurant.

Must be available Thursday , Friday and Saturday.

TO APPLY: Ph 0412 773769

21. Waiter @ Rainbow Beach restaurant

Wait staff required for Indian restaurant located in rainbow beach.

Please contact via text on 0450205001

22. Tow Truck Driver @ Gympie and Cooloola CSP

Casual in Gympie

TRIO Automotive Group P/L operate the local RACQ CSP in Gympie and Cooloola and are currently seeking an enthusiastic Casual Tow Truck Driver.

The successful candidate would be passionate about customer service and have a strong work ethic. This location will cover local Gympie jobs and Cooloola area. We are also located In Hervey Bay and occasionally the successful candidate may be asked to assist in Hervey Bay.

23. Automotive vehicle spray painter/refinisher

Full-time

THE successful applicant will enjoy the benefits of a team environment with a salary that is dependent on skill they possess:

You will be required to adhere to company safety procedures, with quality as the main objective.

You must be team oriented to be successful in this role.

Tasks will and may include smash repair refinishing, restoration and occasionally industrial applications.

Applicant must possess trade certificates to be considered for this role.

APPLY: Ph 0429970151

24. Employability skills trainer/coordinator

Full-time in Gympie

DUE to business growth we are currently expanding our training operations and are looking for an enthusiastic Employability Skills trainer to facilitate and coordinate the Australian Government's Youth PaTH Employability SkillsTraining program.

Based in Gympie, the successful applicant will have the opportunity to grow their career with the position and to also participate in Regional Training's generous professional development program.

Qualifications/Experience:

Great organisational skills

Working with Children Blue Card

Strong experience delivering employability skills training in an employment services environment.

Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (desirable but not essential)

Applications via email only: admin@regionaltrainingqld.com.au

25. Business opportunity @ Lifestyle One, Gympie

Work From Home / Business Opportunity / Part Time / Full Time / Self employment

This is an opportunity for people who are looking to create a new result. People who have the desire to experience time and financial freedom.

What we offer you:

Full Training

Built in Marketing and Support Systems

Proven Business Model

Cutting Edge Social Media Training

Company Built on Family Values

26. Draftsperson

WE ARE looking for a casual/part time draftsperson to join our professional, fast growing company and to work within our team.

You must:

be proficient in REVIT with an eye for detail

have building industry drawings experience

be prepared to assist with site visits

able to take direction from our lead Designer and work independently

possess a bright and personable quality with a good sense of humour.

27. Pharmacist @ Gympie pharmacy

IN THIS fast paced role, you are required to perform tasks to the standards set by The Pharmacy Board of Australia, The Pharmacy Guild and QCPP.

Key responsibilities:

Day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations

Patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions

Accurate dispensing of prescriptions using LOTS pharmacy software

Supervise intern, student pharmacists and dispensary assistants

28. MC Driver @ Gympie

Casual, 30-40 hours per week

LOCATED in the Gympie region, the successful candidate will be responsible for the pick-up and delivery of fuel.

To be successful for this role, you must:

Have a valid MC licence;

Have a current safe load pass;

Have a current dangerous goods licence;

Have previous experience with both bulk and on-site refuelling;

Be able to liaise with customers and take client orders;

Be able to demonstrate a knowledge of WHS requirements; and

29. Quality assurance coordinator @ Nestle, Gympie

YOUR MAIN responsibilities as a QA Coordinator include but are not limited to:

Promote quality and food safety awareness

Sustain and review Quality Management Systems, procedures and forms including HACCP

Managing and maintaining QMS documentation and on-site actions- observing, analysing and reporting trends

Coordinating internal and external audits, executing corrective and preventative actions and monitoring effectiveness

And more

