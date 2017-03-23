29 jobs going in Gympie right now

LOOKING FOR WORK IN GYMPIE? Click here to get email alerts about Gympie jobs
1. Dental assistant @ Gympie dentist
Daily / Hourly Rate, Casual
Candidates must have ability and willingness to undertake all duties required in Gympie dental specialist surgery including reception and some chairside and sterilisation. Health Support Services Level 2/3.
2. Warranty Clerk @ Action Auto Group
Full-time in Gympie
IN THIS role you will complete and submit warranty claims for 4 leading automotive brands following the guidelines of each manufacturer to ensure all claims are correct, on time, valid and current with detailed records kept to support the claims. You must have excellent computer skills, self driven to succeed and the ability to work as part of a team.
A very attractive package is on offer for the successful candidate
Requirements:
- A "CAN DO" attitude
- Previous Automotive experience in this role or similar
- A strong work ethic
- Excellent phone skills
- Strong computer literacy, reporting and analysis skills
3. Carpenter and joiner @ KND Carpentry
Gympie
WE ARE are offering a position (not full-time) for a qualified carpenter and joiner.
- Must have own ABN, be able to work unsupervised, produce quality work and have attention to detail.
- You must be reliable, have own transport and be contactable
- Also tools of trade.
- Experience with tiling, painting and other trades would be advantages.
APPLY: knd_carpentry@bigpond.com or ring 0429 049 882
4. Community Support Worker @ integratedliving
Casual/Temporary in Gympie
INTEGRATEDLIVING is a leading community services provider with an innovative and customer centric approach. Our culture is dynamic and fast paced, we move quickly and we deliver results.
The successful applicant will have:
- Certificate III in Home and Community Care (Aged Care) or equivalent qualification of the same level or higher
- Effective verbal and written communication skills and ability to liaise with a wide range of customers from diverse social, financial and cultural backgrounds.
- Demonstrated understanding of the health and well being needs of older people and proven customer service orientation.
5. Senior hairdresser @ Jetset Hair Studio
Mary St, Gympie
IF YOU love hairdressing as much as we do: we are looking for a competent senior hairdresser to join us.
APPLY: Ph 0499 039 660
6. Distribution Team Members @ Nolan Meats
Full-time in Gympie
WE ARE seeking team members for our Distribution Team.
Duties may include reading labels, stacking cartons, invoicing, receiving and dispatching carcass meat products.
Successful applicants will:
- be physically fit
- be dedicated to safe operating procedures
- have initiative and enthusiasm towards their job
- hold a current forklift licence (desirable)
- have a heavy vehicle licence or farm machinery experience (desirable)
7. Office Based Sales Executive @ Murray views
Full time in Gympie
THIS is an excellent opportunity for a passionate and results driven Office Based Sales Executive to join our select team. The primary focus of your role will be to compliment the field sales team by providing quality and efficient customer service to existing customers throughout Australia.
The successful applicant will have:
- Proven telephone and computer selling skills within the speciality and tourism retail sector.
- A track record in business development, delivering targeted sales results
- Undertake administrative tasks including data entry and recording relevant actions.
- A proactive and hands-on approach to multi- tasking by maintaining a high level of accuracy and providing clear feedback to management
8. Educators @ Family Day Care
Cooloola Cove
- Work from home with regular mentoring and support visits
- Training provided prior to start-up
- Families waiting
- No prior experience necessary
- Comprehensive range of equipment available
APPLY: Ph 5482 6099
9. Job Placement/Recruitment Consultant @ Sarina Russo Recruitment
Sarina Russo Recruitment - Gympie QLD
AS A recruitment/ business development consultant, you will build relationships with local employers across diverse industries to identify suitable and sustainable employment opportunities for jobseekers registered with Sarina Russo Job Access.
Your strong sales, business development and influencing skills will be utilized to create opportunities for people to change their lives.
The Job:
- Achieve KPI's linked to placing jobseekers in sustainable employment
- Deliver high quality, timely, professional recruitment services to our job seekers
- Coordinate and actively participate in the team's delivery of services under the jobactive contract
10. Self Employed in the Timber Industry, Gympie
Contract
Salary Type: Commission Only
WE are looking for people that would be familiar with working in the timber industry that are self motivated and will be capable of working for them selves.
The job In hand is to be able to operate a 2 man mobile sawmill producing sawn hardwood timber for value adding,the people would need to have access to millable hardwood saw logs with in a radius of 300Km from Gympie, our company would be responsible for the marketing of all sawn hardwood timber.
APPLY: Ph0409069718
11. Environment Officer @ Gympie Regional Council
Full time in Gympie
THE council is currently redrafting its Environmental Strategy which will provide a foundation for improved environmental management in the region in partnership with the community.
To be considered for this role, you must have:
- Tertiary qualifications in Environmental Science, Environmental Management, Ecology, Horticulture or a similar field.
- At least 5 years demonstrated experience in an environmental field related to Local Government.
- Extensive knowledge of environmental legislation, and the ability to apply it to civil construction and maintenance projects.
- The knowledge and ability to identify flora and fauna, and fauna habitat in a variety of environments.
12. Merchandiser @ Saleslink Group
Casual position in Gympie
SALESLINK Group is a National Sales and Merchandising Company that provides National Account Management, Field Merchandising and Order Management services across Australia and New Zealand.
- Competitive Hourly rate with vehicle km allowance
- Flexible Hours
- Autonomous role with support and training
- Iconic Brands
- Extra work available implementing planograms for Layouts R Us division
13. Catalogue delivery @ Deliver4dollars
Contract position in Gympie
EARN extra dollars and keep fit delivering catalogues into household letterboxes on an independent contracting basis. Selected areas available for immediate start.
Prompt Payment
14. Service Advisor / Manager @ Gympie Motorcycles
Full time in Gympie
GYMPIE Motorcycles are looking for an experienced Service Advisor's/Manager who is passionate and enthusiastic about a career in the motorcycle industry.
We provide modern, fully equipped workshops, an enjoyable work environment, on-going support, job security and plenty of scope for future career advancement as well as a salary progression within a dynamic company.
15. Spare Parts and Accessories Manager @ Gympie Motorcycles
Full time in Gympie
YOU will receive the opportunity to work within a professional dealership, hosting Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha brands that represent innovation, excitement, quality, and develop a rewarding career.
Key attributes:
- A broad knowledge of motorcycle products.
- Perform Parts and Accessory Sales to Retail and Internal Client's.
- Have a passion for excellent customer service.
- Be able to source and provide required information to customers and suppliers.
16. Inspector - Plumbing @ Gympie Regional Council
Full-time in Gympie
Role Overview:
This position will carry out the functions of a Plumbing Inspector for Council as defined by the Plumbing and Drainage Act 2002, under the supervision of Council's Co-ordinator - Plumbing.
To be considered for the role, you must have:
- A current QLD Plumbers and Drainers Licence.
- Demonstrated knowledge and experience in the assessment and certification process of plumbing applications for Class 1 and 10 buildings.
- Expert knowledge of the relevant Acts, Regulations and Codes that regulate the plumbing industry.
17. Production Manager @ Cooloola Coast Cabinets
Tin Can Bay
WE ARE a small, busy, family run business, seeking well-presented, resourceful people to join our friendly team. Works primarily include kitchens, vanities, laundries, wardrobes, shop-fitting and bespoke furnishings.
You will be the operators 2IC assisting with the daily organisation of 5 staff and workload.
Applicant characteristics:
- A highly skilled, qualified cabinetmaker.
- Knowledgeable in all aspects of taking a job from start to completion.
- Previous similar experience with a 3D computerised design CAD program an advantage.
18. Cabinetmaker/Installer @ Cooloola Coast Cabinets
Tin Can Bay
WE ARE a small, busy, family run business, seeking well-presented, resourceful people to join our friendly team. Works primarily include kitchens, vanities, laundries, wardrobes, shop-fitting and bespoke furnishings.
Applicant characteristics:
- A highly skilled, qualified cabinetmaker/installer.
- Maintain a positive outlook.
- Be well presented and use initiative.
- Complete work to a high standard.
19. Employment Consultant @ jobactive
Full-time in Gympie
BUSY At Work is a not-for-profit organisation providing apprenticeship, employment and community programs.
BUSY At Work is looking for an outstanding Employment Consultant to join our dedicated team in the Gympie Region on a full time basis to June 30, 2020.
Key responsibilities:
- Intake and Assessment
- Activity Management
- Workforce Solutions
- Retention and Advancement
20. Chef @ Gympie restaurant
Casual in Gympie
GYMPIE Position Vacant for an experienced chef at our innovative restaurant.
Must be available Thursday , Friday and Saturday.
TO APPLY: Ph 0412 773769
21. Waiter @ Rainbow Beach restaurant
Wait staff required for Indian restaurant located in rainbow beach.
Please contact via text on 0450205001
22. Tow Truck Driver @ Gympie and Cooloola CSP
Casual in Gympie
TRIO Automotive Group P/L operate the local RACQ CSP in Gympie and Cooloola and are currently seeking an enthusiastic Casual Tow Truck Driver.
The successful candidate would be passionate about customer service and have a strong work ethic. This location will cover local Gympie jobs and Cooloola area. We are also located In Hervey Bay and occasionally the successful candidate may be asked to assist in Hervey Bay.
23. Automotive vehicle spray painter/refinisher
Full-time
THE successful applicant will enjoy the benefits of a team environment with a salary that is dependent on skill they possess:
- You will be required to adhere to company safety procedures, with quality as the main objective.
- You must be team oriented to be successful in this role.
- Tasks will and may include smash repair refinishing, restoration and occasionally industrial applications.
Applicant must possess trade certificates to be considered for this role.
APPLY: Ph 0429970151
24. Employability skills trainer/coordinator
Full-time in Gympie
DUE to business growth we are currently expanding our training operations and are looking for an enthusiastic Employability Skills trainer to facilitate and coordinate the Australian Government's Youth PaTH Employability SkillsTraining program.
Based in Gympie, the successful applicant will have the opportunity to grow their career with the position and to also participate in Regional Training's generous professional development program.
- Qualifications/Experience:
- Great organisational skills
- Working with Children Blue Card
- Strong experience delivering employability skills training in an employment services environment.
- Certificate IV in Training and Assessment (desirable but not essential)
Applications via email only: admin@regionaltrainingqld.com.au
25. Business opportunity @ Lifestyle One, Gympie
Work From Home / Business Opportunity / Part Time / Full Time / Self employment
This is an opportunity for people who are looking to create a new result. People who have the desire to experience time and financial freedom.
What we offer you:
- Full Training
- Built in Marketing and Support Systems
- Proven Business Model
- Cutting Edge Social Media Training
- Company Built on Family Values
26. Draftsperson
WE ARE looking for a casual/part time draftsperson to join our professional, fast growing company and to work within our team.
You must:
- be proficient in REVIT with an eye for detail
- have building industry drawings experience
- be prepared to assist with site visits
- able to take direction from our lead Designer and work independently
- possess a bright and personable quality with a good sense of humour.
27. Pharmacist @ Gympie pharmacy
IN THIS fast paced role, you are required to perform tasks to the standards set by The Pharmacy Board of Australia, The Pharmacy Guild and QCPP.
Key responsibilities:
- Day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations
- Patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions
- Accurate dispensing of prescriptions using LOTS pharmacy software
- Supervise intern, student pharmacists and dispensary assistants
28. MC Driver @ Gympie
Casual, 30-40 hours per week
LOCATED in the Gympie region, the successful candidate will be responsible for the pick-up and delivery of fuel.
To be successful for this role, you must:
- Have a valid MC licence;
- Have a current safe load pass;
- Have a current dangerous goods licence;
- Have previous experience with both bulk and on-site refuelling;
- Be able to liaise with customers and take client orders;
- Be able to demonstrate a knowledge of WHS requirements; and
29. Quality assurance coordinator @ Nestle, Gympie
YOUR MAIN responsibilities as a QA Coordinator include but are not limited to:
- Promote quality and food safety awareness
- Sustain and review Quality Management Systems, procedures and forms including HACCP
- Managing and maintaining QMS documentation and on-site actions- observing, analysing and reporting trends
- Coordinating internal and external audits, executing corrective and preventative actions and monitoring effectiveness
- And more
