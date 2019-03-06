29 houses, 130 properties in path of Section D of Bypass

The end of Section C and starting point of Section D (Gympie Bypass) of the Bruce Highway.

The end of Section C and starting point of Section D (Gympie Bypass) of the Bruce Highway. Philippe Coquerand

THE first of 29 homes in the path of Section D of the Gympie Bypass has been demolished as preliminary clearing works begin.

The house at the corner of Sandy Creek Rd and Rocky Ridge Rd was cleared last week.

The 26km stretch of Section D is the final and most expensive leg of the 62km Bruce Highway Upgrade (Cooroy to Curra) project.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads said yesterday it was undertaking pre-construction activities in readiness for Section D.

"This includes removing houses, sheds and structures in the highway corridor,” it said.

Location of the new Curra motorbike park, and its proximity to Section D of the Bruce Highway Gympie Bypass (in purple). Contributed

"Land was required from about 130 properties, including private and government owned properties.

"Of these properties, 29 contained dwellings, sheds or other structures directly in the alignment for the new highway which require removal.

"We are also liaising with public utility providers to relocate services such as power and phone lines.”

Last week, Queensland Rail began relocating services within its rail corridor to make way for future bridge construction.

The corridor is expected to be cleared mid-way through this year, weather permitting.

"We cannot confirm time frames for construction until the business case has been approved by all levels of government,” a DTMR spokesman said

"The business case has been submitted to Infrastructure Australia and the Australian Government for consideration.

Proposed route of the Section D Bruce Highway upgrade. Transport and Main Roads

"We will present the final design for the new highway to the community at public displays once consultation with property owners and approvals from all levels of government is complete.”

The Cooroy to Curra upgrade, Section D, includes 26km of new four-lane, divided highway to the east of Gympie, with interchanges to provide safe connectivity to the Gympie region at Penny Rd, Gympie Connection Rd and Curra.

"The footprint size for the corridor varies due to differing earthworks requirements along the alignment,” the DTMR said.

"It varies between about 80 and 100 metres wide. This increases at interchanges due to local road connections.

"The project will address safety, flooding and capacity issues, and provide motorists with a safe, free-flowing and efficient network.

"The upgrade will also reduce traffic volumes on the old Bruce Highway through Gympie, making it easier and safer for local traffic to get around.”

The Australian and Queensland governments have committed $1 billion for the construction of the Bruce Highway Cooroy to Curra upgrade, Section D (Woondum to Curra).

In 2004, the department commenced the Bruce Highway - Cooroy to Curra Strategic Planning Study. The study identified a proposed corridor for the highway to provide a safe and efficient route in the longer-term, while minimising the impact on existing communities and the environment. The study also considered potential locations of interchanges linking to local roads.

This 26km highway section includes a bypass of Gympie with the corridor running east of the town, close to the railway line until Old Maryborough Road. It will then travel through the edge of Curra State Forest.