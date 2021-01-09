28yo writes off $14k car while four times legal limit

Joshua Dylan Schiffke pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Gympie Magistrates Court after he wrote off his car while more than four times the legal limit.

A 28-year-old Gympie man’s decision to drive while heavily drunk cost him dearly when he wrote off his $14,000 Mazda MX5 by crashing it into a tree.

Joshua Dylan Schiffke was driving along East Deep Creek Rd on the night of November 20 when he lost control of the car and ran into the tree head-on.

Schiffke, who returned a reading of .225 after the crash, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Schiffke was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. No conviction was recorded.

His lawyer told the court Schiffke had been out drinking on the day, and despite initial plans not to drive that night, he changed his mind and decided to head to his girlfriend’s place which was about 10 minutes away.

He was rounding a corner when the car’s wheels hit the road’s shoulder.

Schiffke lost control and was unable to regain it, which his lawyer said was inevitable given the amount of alcohol in his system.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Schiffke he was fortunate to be sitting in the courtroom following the crash.

The court heard the Mazda, valued at $14,000 at the time of the crash, was sold for $400 to wreckers.

“You got so drunk you were incapable of making a decision not to drive,” Mr Callaghan said.

He acknowledged the crash had left Schiffke $13,5000 out of pocket as a result of the write-off.

