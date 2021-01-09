Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Joshua Dylan Schiffke pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Gympie Magistrates Court after he wrote off his car while more than four times the legal limit.
Joshua Dylan Schiffke pleaded guilty to driving under the influence in Gympie Magistrates Court after he wrote off his car while more than four times the legal limit.
News

28yo writes off $14k car while four times legal limit

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic1@news.com.au
9th Jan 2021 12:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 28-year-old Gympie man’s decision to drive while heavily drunk cost him dearly when he wrote off his $14,000 Mazda MX5 by crashing it into a tree.

Joshua Dylan Schiffke was driving along East Deep Creek Rd on the night of November 20 when he lost control of the car and ran into the tree head-on.

Schiffke, who returned a reading of .225 after the crash, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Schiffke was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. No conviction was recorded.
Schiffke was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for 12 months. No conviction was recorded.

His lawyer told the court Schiffke had been out drinking on the day, and despite initial plans not to drive that night, he changed his mind and decided to head to his girlfriend’s place which was about 10 minutes away.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

He was rounding a corner when the car’s wheels hit the road’s shoulder.

Schiffke lost control and was unable to regain it, which his lawyer said was inevitable given the amount of alcohol in his system.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Schiffke he was fortunate to be sitting in the courtroom following the crash.
Magistrate Chris Callaghan told Schiffke he was fortunate to be sitting in the courtroom following the crash.

The court heard the Mazda, valued at $14,000 at the time of the crash, was sold for $400 to wreckers.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Schiffke was fortunate to be sitting in the court given his “huge” reading.

“You got so drunk you were incapable of making a decision not to drive,” Mr Callaghan said.

He acknowledged the crash had left Schiffke $13,5000 out of pocket as a result of the write-off.

Schiffke was fined $1000 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.

No conviction was recorded.

drink driving dui gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘I’ll smash this straight over your f------ head’

        Premium Content ‘I’ll smash this straight over your f------ head’

        Crime A Monkland man who threatened to beat his neighbours with a wooden bat during a dispute over a motorbike has been hit with a hefty fine

        One rushed to hospital as car slams into pole at Southside

        Premium Content One rushed to hospital as car slams into pole at Southside

        News The crash happened on Power Rd late this morning.

        USC Gympie offers free course to help locals find dream career

        Premium Content USC Gympie offers free course to help locals find dream...

        News Limited places are still available for next week’s courses.

        Pothole-ridden Gympie region road a ‘total disgrace’

        Premium Content Pothole-ridden Gympie region road a ‘total disgrace’

        News Is this the region’s worst road? A Wide Bay business leader says one of the...