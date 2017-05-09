28 years worth of tools gone in one weekend

EMPLOYEES at Spenceys Auto Repairs and Engine Reconditioning said a 'gut wrenching' sight met them yesterday morning at work.

A priceless collection of tools and equipment had been stolen from the Bent St workshop sometime between yesterday morning and close of business on Friday.

The owner, who described it as 28 years worth of tools, said it was 'gut wrenching.'

The tools included Snap On/Bluepoint tools and special Caterpillar spanners.

A Gympie police spokesman said the fence and the mesh on a rear window had been cut through to break into the workshop.

An employee said a reward is on offer for any leads about the theft.

Gympie police are continuing to investigate and urge anyone with any information to contact Gympie police on 5480 1111 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.