28 things the council is doing on roads near you
TWO of the region's bridges highlight the next fortnight of roadwork for Gympie Regional Council.
While the long-awaited upgrades will take a while to complete, there are also a number of smaller repairs also being made around Gympie.
The following is where you can expect to encounter council workers over the next few weeks (weather permitting).
Bridge replacement
- Kandanga Creek Rd (Blue Creek)
- Cedar Pocket Rd (Greens Creek)
Bitumen Seal
- Tagigan Rd
- Coonoongibber Rd
Grading
- Miva Rd
- Munna Miva Rd
- Bella Creek Rd
- Little Bella Creek Rd
- Kilcoy Murgon Rd
Shoulder Grading
- Miva Rd
Asphalt Repairs
- Gympie Brooloo Rd
- Tweed Lane
- Bauple Woolooga Rd
Rural Maintenance
- Kilkivan Tansey Rd drainage works and rock fall catch fence repair
- Discovery Drive drains
- Schumann St drains
Widening and reconstruction
- East Deep Creek Rd
Pathway
- Groundwater Rd
- Tin Can Bay Service Rd
- Brisbane Rd
Roundabout
- Cogan St/Station Rd roundabout
Slashing
- Curra area
- Gunalda area
- Kinbombi area
- Manumbar area
- Elginvale area
- Fishermans Pocket area
- McIntosh Creek / Dawn area
Linemarking
- Various rural roads