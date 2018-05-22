28 things the council is doing on roads near you

TWO of the region's bridges highlight the next fortnight of roadwork for Gympie Regional Council.

While the long-awaited upgrades will take a while to complete, there are also a number of smaller repairs also being made around Gympie.

The following is where you can expect to encounter council workers over the next few weeks (weather permitting).

Bridge replacement

Kandanga Creek Rd (Blue Creek)

Cedar Pocket Rd (Greens Creek)

Bitumen Seal

Tagigan Rd

Coonoongibber Rd

Grading

Miva Rd

Munna Miva Rd

Bella Creek Rd

Little Bella Creek Rd

Kilcoy Murgon Rd

Shoulder Grading

Miva Rd

Asphalt Repairs

Gympie Brooloo Rd

Tweed Lane

Bauple Woolooga Rd

Rural Maintenance

Kilkivan Tansey Rd drainage works and rock fall catch fence repair

Discovery Drive drains

Schumann St drains

Widening and reconstruction

East Deep Creek Rd

Pathway

Groundwater Rd

Tin Can Bay Service Rd

Brisbane Rd

Roundabout

Cogan St/Station Rd roundabout

Slashing

Curra area

Gunalda area

Kinbombi area

Manumbar area

Elginvale area

Fishermans Pocket area

McIntosh Creek / Dawn area

Linemarking