Bridge replacements highlight next fortnight's council roadworks.
Council News

28 things the council is doing on roads near you

scott kovacevic
by
22nd May 2018 10:59 AM

TWO of the region's bridges highlight the next fortnight of roadwork for Gympie Regional Council.

While the long-awaited upgrades will take a while to complete, there are also a number of smaller repairs also being made around Gympie.

The following is where you can expect to encounter council workers over the next few weeks (weather permitting).

Bridge replacement

  • Kandanga Creek Rd (Blue Creek)
  • Cedar Pocket Rd (Greens Creek)

Bitumen Seal

  • Tagigan Rd
  • Coonoongibber Rd

Grading

  • Miva Rd
  • Munna Miva Rd
  • Bella Creek Rd
  • Little Bella Creek Rd
  • Kilcoy Murgon Rd

Shoulder Grading

  • Miva Rd

Asphalt Repairs

  • Gympie Brooloo Rd
  • Tweed Lane
  • Bauple Woolooga Rd

Rural Maintenance

  • Kilkivan Tansey Rd drainage works and rock fall catch fence repair
  • Discovery Drive drains
  • Schumann St drains

Widening and reconstruction

  • East Deep Creek Rd

Pathway

  • Groundwater Rd
  • Tin Can Bay Service Rd
  • Brisbane Rd

Roundabout

  • Cogan St/Station Rd roundabout

Slashing

  • Curra area
  • Gunalda area
  • Kinbombi area
  • Manumbar area
  • Elginvale area
  • Fishermans Pocket area
  • McIntosh Creek / Dawn area

Linemarking

  • Various rural roads
Gympie Times

