28 roadside deaths prompts Christmas warning from RACQ

THE RACQ has issued a Christmas warning for festive season revellers to "think before you walk” after the latest Queensland Road Crash Weekly Report listed 28 pedestrian deaths statewide so far this year.

That number is down on the 33 listed this time last year, and 169 hospitalised pedestrians as at November 18 is 14 less than there were at the same date in 2017, but 71 total road-related fatalities in the Central Police region - which includes Gympie - shows an increase of four at this stage of the year.

RACQ spokesperson Clare Hunter said Christmas was a "fun time of the year which can easily end in tragedy if people aren't careful”.

"Walking home after having a few beers or glasses of wine might seem harmless, but with alcohol affecting your judgement your journey may be more risky than you think,” Ms Hunter said.

"Being intoxicated can affect your reaction time and result in poor decision-making or risky behaviour. That's why it's so important to have a plan before you go out. If you plan to walk home stick to the footpaths, cross at designated crossings and if you can, walk with a sober friend.”

Ms Hunter said pedestrians were some of our most vulnerable road users and were "often distracted by texting, talking on the phone and listening to music”.

She said all road users needed to take responsibility for their safety.

"Tragically, 218 people have died on the State's roads so far this year. That's 218 families who'll be missing a loved one this Christmas.

"It's important all road users, including pedestrians, take extra care and obey the road rules to ensure everyone makes it home safely.”

Total fatal crashes, passenger fatalities, motorcycle related deaths, bicycle related deaths and pedestrian deaths are all down this year according to the report, but 108 driver fatalities is the most since 2013 and makes for a 28.4 per cent increase compared with last year.