Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Work will start on the $276,300 Tin Can Bay Rd and Maryborough-Cooloola Rd intersection upgrade on Monday.
Work will start on the $276,300 Tin Can Bay Rd and Maryborough-Cooloola Rd intersection upgrade on Monday. Craig Warhurst
News

$276k upgrade starts on Gympie region intersection today

Shelley Strachan
by
29th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WORK will start on the $276,300 Tin Can Bay Rd and Maryborough-Cooloola Rd intersection upgrade today.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said work crews would widen Tin Can Bay Rd and install a dedicated right-turn lane.

"As a major intersection for both locals and visitors travelling in the region, the Palaszczuk Government is installing a right turn lane to improve safety by separating through and turning traffic,” Mr Bailey said.

"Works will also include the installation of new signage, line marking and a designated clear zone.

"The upgrade is part of the Palaszczuk Government's Safer Road Sooner program for 2018/19.”

Works are expected to be completed by the end of May, weather permitting and will generally occur between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Mr Bailey urged motorists to heed the instruction of safety signage and observe any changed conditions. Motorists should allow additional travel time while work is underway.

Inquiries call 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au

cooloola coast dtmr gympie roads main roads and road safety minister mark bailey tin can bay rd
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    OPINION: Senate election hopefuls leave a lot to be desired

    premium_icon OPINION: Senate election hopefuls leave a lot to be desired

    News I've never been a fan of Senate selection process, and last election resulted in Malcolm Roberts and Fraser Anning getting a chance to live off the public purse

    • 29th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Alcohol, memory loss and the knife he pulled on a neighbour

    premium_icon Alcohol, memory loss and the knife he pulled on a neighbour

    News Gympie man's suspended jail for threatening a man he got on with

    Jail for Gympie rental fraud and shoplifting

    premium_icon Jail for Gympie rental fraud and shoplifting

    News Offences committed while on parole, Gympie Magistrates Court is told

    WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Workers thanked for exceeding their Quota

    premium_icon WOMAN OF THE YEAR: Workers thanked for exceeding their Quota

    News Quota Club's new office bearers, donations and new Woman of the Year