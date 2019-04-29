$276k upgrade starts on Gympie region intersection today

Work will start on the $276,300 Tin Can Bay Rd and Maryborough-Cooloola Rd intersection upgrade on Monday.

WORK will start on the $276,300 Tin Can Bay Rd and Maryborough-Cooloola Rd intersection upgrade today.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said work crews would widen Tin Can Bay Rd and install a dedicated right-turn lane.

"As a major intersection for both locals and visitors travelling in the region, the Palaszczuk Government is installing a right turn lane to improve safety by separating through and turning traffic,” Mr Bailey said.

"Works will also include the installation of new signage, line marking and a designated clear zone.

"The upgrade is part of the Palaszczuk Government's Safer Road Sooner program for 2018/19.”

Works are expected to be completed by the end of May, weather permitting and will generally occur between 6am and 6pm, Monday to Friday.

Mr Bailey urged motorists to heed the instruction of safety signage and observe any changed conditions. Motorists should allow additional travel time while work is underway.

Inquiries call 1300 728 390 or email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au