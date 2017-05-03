27 things to do in this region in May

TODAY: Launch of GourMAY at the Growers Market
THE Gympie Town Centre Growers Market is launching Eat Local Month and celebrating in style. See Matt Golinski take to the stage for cooking and produce demonstrations and more.
Enjoy a relaxed, boutique shopping and food experience at a true growers market right in the heart of Gympie.
- 7am-noon at Gympie Memorial Park
- Visit www.gympieregionalproduce. com.au
MAY 5: Rosie Batty free talk
FAMILY violence campaigner and 2015 Australian of the Year Rosie Batty will be talking in Gympie. This is not to be missed:
- 4-5pm at the Civic Centre this Friday
- Cost - free but RSVP essential
- More information on The Gympie Times website
MAY 5: Yoga in the Park
JOIN My Yoga Studio trainer Trudi for a fun filled yoga flow in the outdoors soaking in some fresh air and connecting with nature and each other.
- 5.30-6.30pm at Memorial Park.
- My Yoga members - Free, $10 for non-members
MAY 5: Star Wars Party
ARE you a Star Wars fan? Then this is the party for you where kids and families can party with Darth Vader.
- 6-9pm at The Gympie Jungle at 23 Tozer St, Gympie
- Inquiries 5481 1290
MAY 5: Charity Make-up Workshop
KEEP up-to-date with the latest make-up application tricks and trends of 2017 at a workshop raising money for the MADchicks 2017 Gold Coast Kokoda Challenge.
- 6pm-8pm at A Beautiful You Hair and Make-up Studio
- Bookings 5481 2763
MAY 5: Bonza Bush Dance
DON'T miss a fantastic heal-tapping night out featuring the Smashing Bumpkins with all proceeds going to Hope Reins.
- 6.30-8.30pm at Stan Baker Hall, Coolola Christian College
- $5 entry, $15 per family
- Food and drinks available
MAY 6: Introduction to Netrunner
THE Goof Review hosts a Netrunner Intro competition. The learn to play sessions for this collectable card game.
- 11am-1pm at the Dice Spot at 102 Mellor St.
MAY 6: Concert
A GYMPIE Country Music Club Concert will feature the beautiful sounds of Alice Benfer.
- 1pm at the Senior Citizens Centre.
MAY 6, 13, 20, 27: GourMAY strawberry trail
JASON from Cooloola Berries will share his passion for the production of high quality strawberries. Learn about the local strawberry season, how strawberries are cultivated, strawberry pioneers and the economic significance of eating locally and seasonally.
- 10am-2pm at Coolola Berries
- Free but bookings are essential
- Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a hat
- Inquiries 5486 7512
MAY 6-7: Gympie Garden Expo
CALLING all green thumbs - this is the event for you. Plants galore will be on display including the state's largest collection of orchids with Gympie's annual competition. Don't miss expert gardening opinion by Annette McFarlane and Tom or the market stalls and art and craft.
- 8am-4pm on Saturday and 8am-3pm on Sunday, Gympie Showgrounds.
- Admission is $5 each day with children and parking free
MAY 7: Jones Hill Car Boot Sale
LOOKING for bargain? Then don't miss this Car Boot Sale at Jones Hill State School.
- 10am-1pm
- Stalls, food and drinks, face painting, car wash
MAY 7: Morning Tea to Remember
ON International Bereaved Mother's Day, the event is raising money for Sands (Stillbirth and Newborn death support).
- 10.30am-12.30pm at the Cosmic Cafe, Lady Mary Tce
- Tickets $30 includes morning tea
MAY 7: Strassman's 'iTedE'
IT'S about Chucking time! Strassman returns with a brand new show, an evening of side-splitting comedy and riotous antics from Ted E. Bare and the malicious Chuck Wood.
- 6-9pm, Civic Centre
- Tickets from $59.90
MAY 7, 14, 21, 28: Paella in the Paddock
GET a group together and enjoy Paella in the Paddock. Live Music, wine and seasonal menu available. Alfresco and dining room options.
- From 1pm at Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Rd, Wolvi
- Bookings: Call 5486 7512 or visit www.cooloolaberries.com.au
MAY 9: Mums and Bubs at Gympie Cinema
COME along with your babies or toddlers and see a film without having to worry about disturbing other patrons. During the sessions, small children are welcome, the lights are kept partly on and the sound may not be as loud.
- Screening The Fate of the Furious
- If coming email sharon@gympiecinemas. com.au to allow for extra staff if necessary
- If you would like to pre-purchase your ticket visit the cinema during opening hours .
MAY 11: Into Me I See author talk
GYMPIE author Diane Spencer will talk about her book Into Me I See, which Diane hopes will support others in their personal shift from the mechanistic everyday world to working in unity and finding balance.
- 10-11am, Gympie Library
- Free admission, bookings essential on 5481 0859
MAY 11: Mother's Day Family Night
GYMPIE families can attend a fun-filled night where kids can enjoy hands-on DIY gift making workshops to get crafty and prepare to spoil mum with a personalised present.
There will also be light refreshments available for all, and a free gift wrapping station to assist kids with wrapping their specially made gifts.
- 6-8pm at Bunnings Warehouse Gympie, 5 Hall Rd, Glanmire
- Bookings recommended on 5489 8900
MAY 11-17: Rainbow Beach Horse Rides 7 Day Ride
LOVE horses? Well this is event of the year for you: a seven day riding experience including Full Moon Beach Ride, Mt Goomboorian Glamping experience, Australian Outback Adventure, Recovery Ride, the all- Australian mustering Experience and Rod Cotters Campdrafting Clinic.
Inquires phone 0412 174 337
MAY 12 - 14: Ladies retreat
FROM Friday afternoon until Sunday morning, you will be banned from the kitchen, fed, watered and cared for.
- Retreat located at North Deep Creek
- $350 per person, all inclusive
- Bookings essential on 0419 224 628
MAY 12: Healthy nourishment night
LOCAL yoga teacher Sue Kirkpatrick-Laird and health and nutrition coach Mary Cull will share their insights on health at a night incorporating meditation, mantra and movement, nourishing conversations and delicious refreshments.
- 7-9 pm, Gympie Yoga & Relaxation Centre, 7 Alma St
- Cost $10
- Bookings on 0439 338 449 (not essential but appreciated for catering purposes).
MAY 13: Big Rosella Festival
DON'T miss a day exploring some of the region's best produce and where it comes from at the Big Rosella Festival. There will be farm tours, Matt Golinski cooking demonstrations, food stalls, fresh produce for sale and face painting.
- 9am to 4pm at 2 Reilly Rd, Woolooga
- $5 per person; free for kids under 12
- Inquiries 0411 624 648
MAY 14: Amamoor Lodge Lazy Lunch
EAT with new or old friends overlooking the rolling hills of the Mary Valley with this five course set menu at Amamoor Lodge.
- $85 per person
- Bookings essential by May 8 on 07 5484 3500
MAY 14: Camelot Dairy Visit
IF YOU'RE looking for a wonderful way to celebrate Mother's Day pop into Gympie's camel farm for a cuddle and morning tea. Take some photos and talk to the farmers.
- 10am-11.30am at Camelot Dairies, Scrubby Creek Rd
- Bookings essential by May 13
- Adults $15, under 15 years-old $10
MAY 18 - 20: The Gympie Show
GET set for the greatest local festival of the year, the Gympie District Show. Check out the entertainment, exhibits, stunt cars, rodeos, fireworks and other top-class events on offer at the Gympie Showgrounds.
Visit gympieshow.com.au for more information and to book show passes and ride tickets.
MAY 21: Birthday Bash
BRING your car, bike, kids and stories to a birthday celebration. The workshop will be open for a tour, fire twirling, live jam, quality snags from our award winning butcher will be going cheap.
- 10am-2pm at Mitchell Custom Engineering and Restorations at 54 Man St, Kandanga
MAY 25: China Baby Love with Linda Shum
GYMPIE'S Linda Shum has rescued more than 300 abandoned Chinese orphans over the past 20 years and now her work is the subject of a major biography written by ABC's Jane Hutcheon.
- 10am at the Gympie library
- Bookings essential
MAY 28: Goomeri Pumpkin Festival
HAVE a tonne of pumpkin-related fun at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival with competitions including the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll, cooking demonstrations, music and the Outback and Heritage Street Parade.
- From 6am at Goomeri Town
- Free admission
- More info visit goomeripumpkinfestval. com.au