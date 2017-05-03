27°
27 things to do in this region in May

Frances Klein
| 3rd May 2017 8:03 AM
GOURMAY STYLE: Gympie Region Food and Food Tourism Ambassador Matt Golinski will present cooking and produce demonstrations at the launch of GourMAY today.
GOURMAY STYLE: Gympie Region Food and Food Tourism Ambassador Matt Golinski will present cooking and produce demonstrations at the launch of GourMAY today.

TODAY: Launch of GourMAY at the Growers Market

THE Gympie Town Centre Growers Market is launching Eat Local Month and celebrating in style. See Matt Golinski take to the stage for cooking and produce demonstrations and more.

Enjoy a relaxed, boutique shopping and food experience at a true growers market right in the heart of Gympie.

  • 7am-noon at Gympie Memorial Park
  • Visit www.gympieregionalproduce. com.au

MAY 5: Rosie Batty free talk

FAMILY violence campaigner and 2015 Australian of the Year Rosie Batty will be talking in Gympie. This is not to be missed:

  • 4-5pm at the Civic Centre this Friday
  • Cost - free but RSVP essential
  • More information on The Gympie Times website

Family violence campaigner Rosie Batty will speak in Gympie this Friday.
Family violence campaigner Rosie Batty will speak in Gympie this Friday. Warren Lynam

MAY 5: Yoga in the Park

JOIN My Yoga Studio trainer Trudi for a fun filled yoga flow in the outdoors soaking in some fresh air and connecting with nature and each other.

  • 5.30-6.30pm at Memorial Park.
  • My Yoga members - Free, $10 for non-members

MAY 5: Star Wars Party

ARE you a Star Wars fan? Then this is the party for you where kids and families can party with Darth Vader.

  • 6-9pm at The Gympie Jungle at 23 Tozer St, Gympie
  • Inquiries 5481 1290

MAY 5: Charity Make-up Workshop

KEEP up-to-date with the latest make-up application tricks and trends of 2017 at a workshop raising money for the MADchicks 2017 Gold Coast Kokoda Challenge.

  • 6pm-8pm at A Beautiful You Hair and Make-up Studio
  • Bookings 5481 2763

MAY 5: Bonza Bush Dance

DON'T miss a fantastic heal-tapping night out featuring the Smashing Bumpkins with all proceeds going to Hope Reins.

  • 6.30-8.30pm at Stan Baker Hall, Coolola Christian College
  • $5 entry, $15 per family
  • Food and drinks available

MAY 6: Introduction to Netrunner

THE Goof Review hosts a Netrunner Intro competition. The learn to play sessions for this collectable card game.

  • 11am-1pm at the Dice Spot at 102 Mellor St.

Rising star Alice Benfer will perform at Gympie County Music Club&#39;s concert on May 6.
Rising star Alice Benfer will perform at Gympie County Music Club's concert on May 6. Contributed

MAY 6: Concert

A GYMPIE Country Music Club Concert will feature the beautiful sounds of Alice Benfer.

  • 1pm at the Senior Citizens Centre.

MAY 6, 13, 20, 27: GourMAY strawberry trail

JASON from Cooloola Berries will share his passion for the production of high quality strawberries. Learn about the local strawberry season, how strawberries are cultivated, strawberry pioneers and the economic significance of eating locally and seasonally.

  • 10am-2pm at Coolola Berries
  • Free but bookings are essential
  • Please wear comfortable shoes and bring a hat
  • Inquiries 5486 7512

MAY 6-7: Gympie Garden Expo

CALLING all green thumbs - this is the event for you. Plants galore will be on display including the state's largest collection of orchids with Gympie's annual competition. Don't miss expert gardening opinion by Annette McFarlane and Tom or the market stalls and art and craft.

  • 8am-4pm on Saturday and 8am-3pm on Sunday, Gympie Showgrounds.
  • Admission is $5 each day with children and parking free

Green thumbs will converge on the showgrounds this weekend for the Gympie Garden Expo.
Green thumbs will converge on the showgrounds this weekend for the Gympie Garden Expo.

MAY 7: Jones Hill Car Boot Sale

LOOKING for bargain? Then don't miss this Car Boot Sale at Jones Hill State School.

  • 10am-1pm
  • Stalls, food and drinks, face painting, car wash

MAY 7: Morning Tea to Remember

ON International Bereaved Mother's Day, the event is raising money for Sands (Stillbirth and Newborn death support).

  • 10.30am-12.30pm at the Cosmic Cafe, Lady Mary Tce
  • Tickets $30 includes morning tea

MAY 7: Strassman's 'iTedE'

IT'S about Chucking time! Strassman returns with a brand new show, an evening of side-splitting comedy and riotous antics from Ted E. Bare and the malicious Chuck Wood.

  • 6-9pm, Civic Centre
  • Tickets from $59.90

David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Gympie on Sunday night.
David Strassman is bring his new show iTedE to Gympie on Sunday night. Contributed

MAY 7, 14, 21, 28: Paella in the Paddock

GET a group together and enjoy Paella in the Paddock. Live Music, wine and seasonal menu available. Alfresco and dining room options.

  • From 1pm at Cooloola Berries, 856 Tagigan Rd, Wolvi
  • Bookings: Call 5486 7512 or visit www.cooloolaberries.com.au

MAY 9: Mums and Bubs at Gympie Cinema

COME along with your babies or toddlers and see a film without having to worry about disturbing other patrons. During the sessions, small children are welcome, the lights are kept partly on and the sound may not be as loud.

  • Screening The Fate of the Furious
  • If coming email sharon@gympiecinemas. com.au to allow for extra staff if necessary
  • If you would like to pre-purchase your ticket visit the cinema during opening hours .

MAY 11: Into Me I See author talk

GYMPIE author Diane Spencer will talk about her book Into Me I See, which Diane hopes will support others in their personal shift from the mechanistic everyday world to working in unity and finding balance.

  • 10-11am, Gympie Library
  • Free admission, bookings essential on 5481 0859

MAY 11: Mother's Day Family Night

GYMPIE families can attend a fun-filled night where kids can enjoy hands-on DIY gift making workshops to get crafty and prepare to spoil mum with a personalised present.

There will also be light refreshments available for all, and a free gift wrapping station to assist kids with wrapping their specially made gifts.

  • 6-8pm at Bunnings Warehouse Gympie, 5 Hall Rd, Glanmire
  • Bookings recommended on 5489 8900

Take a seven-day horse ride with Rainbow Beach Horse from May 11-17.
Take a seven-day horse ride with Rainbow Beach Horse from May 11-17.

MAY 11-17: Rainbow Beach Horse Rides 7 Day Ride

LOVE horses? Well this is event of the year for you: a seven day riding experience including Full Moon Beach Ride, Mt Goomboorian Glamping experience, Australian Outback Adventure, Recovery Ride, the all- Australian mustering Experience and Rod Cotters Campdrafting Clinic.

Inquires phone 0412 174 337

MAY 12 - 14: Ladies retreat

FROM Friday afternoon until Sunday morning, you will be banned from the kitchen, fed, watered and cared for.

  • Retreat located at North Deep Creek
  • $350 per person, all inclusive
  • Bookings essential on 0419 224 628

MAY 12: Healthy nourishment night

LOCAL yoga teacher Sue Kirkpatrick-Laird and health and nutrition coach Mary Cull will share their insights on health at a night incorporating meditation, mantra and movement, nourishing conversations and delicious refreshments.

  • 7-9 pm, Gympie Yoga & Relaxation Centre, 7 Alma St
  • Cost $10
  • Bookings on 0439 338 449 (not essential but appreciated for catering purposes).

Head to the Rosella Festival at Woolooga on May 13.
Head to the Rosella Festival at Woolooga on May 13.

MAY 13: Big Rosella Festival

DON'T miss a day exploring some of the region's best produce and where it comes from at the Big Rosella Festival. There will be farm tours, Matt Golinski cooking demonstrations, food stalls, fresh produce for sale and face painting.

  • 9am to 4pm at 2 Reilly Rd, Woolooga
  • $5 per person; free for kids under 12
  • Inquiries 0411 624 648

MAY 14: Amamoor Lodge Lazy Lunch

EAT with new or old friends overlooking the rolling hills of the Mary Valley with this five course set menu at Amamoor Lodge.

  • $85 per person
  • Bookings essential by May 8 on 07 5484 3500

MAY 14: Camelot Dairy Visit

IF YOU'RE looking for a wonderful way to celebrate Mother's Day pop into Gympie's camel farm for a cuddle and morning tea. Take some photos and talk to the farmers.

  • 10am-11.30am at Camelot Dairies, Scrubby Creek Rd
  • Bookings essential by May 13
  • Adults $15, under 15 years-old $10

The Beast is coming to Gympie for the 129th edition of the Gympie Show.
The Beast is coming to Gympie for the 129th edition of the Gympie Show. Contributed

MAY 18 - 20: The Gympie Show

GET set for the greatest local festival of the year, the Gympie District Show. Check out the entertainment, exhibits, stunt cars, rodeos, fireworks and other top-class events on offer at the Gympie Showgrounds.

Visit gympieshow.com.au for more information and to book show passes and ride tickets.

MAY 21: Birthday Bash

BRING your car, bike, kids and stories to a birthday celebration. The workshop will be open for a tour, fire twirling, live jam, quality snags from our award winning butcher will be going cheap.

  • 10am-2pm at Mitchell Custom Engineering and Restorations at 54 Man St, Kandanga

MAY 25: China Baby Love with Linda Shum

GYMPIE'S Linda Shum has rescued more than 300 abandoned Chinese orphans over the past 20 years and now her work is the subject of a major biography written by ABC's Jane Hutcheon.

  • 10am at the Gympie library
  • Bookings essential

Have a smashing good time in the famous pumpkin roll at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival on May 28.
Have a smashing good time in the famous pumpkin roll at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival on May 28. Contributed

MAY 28: Goomeri Pumpkin Festival

HAVE a tonne of pumpkin-related fun at the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival with competitions including the Great Australian Pumpkin Roll, cooking demonstrations, music and the Outback and Heritage Street Parade.

  • From 6am at Goomeri Town
  • Free admission
  • More info visit goomeripumpkinfestval. com.au
Topics:  goomeri pumpkin festival gympie gympie show may whatson whats-on

Whose remains at Borumba? The wait continues

Whose remains at Borumba? The wait continues

Police were notified by a member of the public who was using a depth sounder

Gympie region leaders give their Fed Budget wishlist

GUNALDA FATAL CRASH: The Bruce Hwy is high on the Gympie region list of work that needs funding in next week's Federal Budget.

Civic leaders tell us what they'd like to see in the Budget

Colourful history for area

GALA OCCASSION: People came from all over the district in their very finest clothes for the opening of the Jones Hill State School on January 29, 1902.

Jones Hill's early years a fascinating trip back in time

Council proud to help prevent domestic violence

Honour for Gympie to host Rosie Batty

Gympie earns the thanks of Lyme disease sufferer

Our region earns a heartfelt thank you

Book launch commemorates Gympie's military history

Robyn Dahl and Di Woodstock.

A loving, thoughtful tribute to Gympie's wartime heroes

What's on around Gympie region this week

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community dairy May 3-7

Talented trio brings 'unforgettable' cabaret to Cooran

TALENTED TRIO: Singer-harpist Hilary O'Neill (above), performance artist David Erskine and pianist and harpsichordist Janet Brewer will present an original cabaret theatre show, I'm a Stranger Here Myself, in Cooran Hall on May 28.

Original cabaret theatre show for Cooran

27 things to do in this region in May

GOURMAY STYLE: Gympie Region Food and Food Tourism Ambassador Matt Golinski will present cooking and produce demonstrations at the launch of GourMAY today.

May is a mega month for things to sink your teeth into

GREAT START: Splendour VIP passes raise more than $23,000

FLOOD appeal fundraiser had a successful first day, with passes offering the best music festival experience possible, and at a reserve price of $500.

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

I do know you can’t spell one without an “I”.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Zookeeper's Wife a handsome period drama

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

Gorillas in the Mist meets Schindler’s List in Second World War film

