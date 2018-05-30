Menu
Online shopping is becoming more popular with Gympie shoppers.
27% more Gympie customers now shopping online

by Donna Jones
30th May 2018 12:01 AM
GYMPIE region online shopping has increased 27 per cent in the last two years.

According to figures released from Australia Post this week shoppers in the region are buying more and more over the internet.

Australia Post general manager of parcel and express services Ben Franzi said online purchases in Gympie had climbed 26.9 per cent since 2016.

"Locals are big buyers of fashion, with purchases rising 33.5 per cent.

"Women's fashion is particularly popular.

"They also really love buying health and beauty products, with purchases up 16.9 per cent,” Mr Franzi said.

Mr Franzi said the main reason people shop online is for price, range and convenience.

"Online shopping gives people access to retailers all over Australia and beyond, and the choice to shop at a time that suits their needs.”

Online variety stores such as Kogan, Catch and Target have experienced increases in purchases from people in Gympie's postcode of 42.2 per cent since 2016.

Queensland on the whole is leading the charge with the highest growth in online purchases at 21.8 per cent - that's 2.6 percentage points above the national average.

The second highest online shopping location in Australia was Toowoomba, which experienced 19.5 per cent growth and Mackay took out fourth position with 25.1 per cent.

The categories examined were fashion, hobbies and recreational goods, variety stores, health and beauty and homewares and appliances.

In all categories, Toowoomba appeared in the top three online shopping locations, and was number one in the homewares, health and beauty, and hobbies categories.

The highest growth in any of the categories for Queensland shoppers occurred in the variety store category with a figure of 31.73 per cent - 3.23 percentage points above the national growth rate.

Logan City Council has some of the fastest growing suburbs purchasing fashion online, owing to its growth, location and younger demographic, with suburbs in the area growing by at least 41 per cent in this category - Marsden was 53.6 per cent, Loganlea 53 per cent and Waterford 41.2 per cent.

