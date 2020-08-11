26yo mum in court after attacking her mother and sister

The Gympie mum was charged with contravening a police protection order twice in one week. Picture: File photo

The Gympie mum was charged with contravening a police protection order twice in one week. Picture: File photo

A GYMPIE mother-of-six who contravened a police protection order twice in seven days, first by pushing and fighting with her sister and later her mother landed in Gympie court this week.

On April 30, the 26-year-old defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was asked by her sister to leave their house over a disagreement about the defendant’s children.

The woman and her sister, a named person but not the aggrieved person on the protection notice, began arguing.

The woman soon started screaming, pushed her sister’s head and then poked her forcefully with two fingers to her head.

Five days later, on May 5, police were called to the house, where the young mum lives with her mother, siblings, and her six children, after an argument broke out between the defendant and her mother.

Her mother, also a named person but not the aggrieved on the protection notice, said the her daughter had been trying to take a set of car keys and leave, and when they argued she shoved past her mother who was in the doorway, leaving marks on her arm.

The woman spent four hours in the watch house for her behaviour, the court heard.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of contravening a police protection order in Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

The court heard that since the incidents the young mother of six had been treated for a bipolar disorder, and had sorted things out with her family.

“Me and mum are getting along very well,” she told Magistrate Chris Callaghan.

“Breaches of domestic violence orders are very serious matters,” Mr Callaghan said.

“I do note that things have turned out well.”

Mr Callaghan fined the woman $300 and ordered no conviction be recorded.