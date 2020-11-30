26yo locked up for ‘terrifying’ strangulation and abuse

Tyson Michael Anderson will be in jail until at least the middle of next year after he pleaded guilty to multiple strangulation charges in the Gympie District Court.

A MAROOCHYDORE man will be behind bars until at least the middle of next year after a “terrifying” string of abusive crimes against his partner.

Tyson Michael Anderson verbally abused and physically assaulted the woman in three incidents between May 1 and May 19 this year.

The 26-year-old’s abuse included strangling her while she watched television on the lounge with their child until she started “seeing white”, and pushing her against a wall and strangling her during a fight over a phone to the point where she “thought she would die”.

When she told him he would go to jail he punched her in the stomach with a closed fist; when she tried to leave with their son he refused to let her take him.

Tyson Michael Anderson is led from Gympie District Court.

Anderson’s latest crimes happened only three months after he was handed a two month jail sentence in Gympie District Court.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi said the extent of Anderson’s violence was “terrifying”.

“It’s precisely the type of violence and risk this law was designed to address,” she said.

The court heard Anderson had a history of drug and property offences.

Anderson’s lawyer told the court his client had grown up in a domestically violent environment himself due to “excessive discipline” from his father.

Judge Glen Cash said Anderson’s crimes and history were “extraordinary” given his young age.

He now “fully appreciates his offending against his partner was inexcusable” and had spent the past month in isolation at jail as a result of violent threats directed at him.

Judge Glen Cash said Anderson’s crimes were “extraordinary” given his age.

“It’s startling a man as young as this could be so violent and so unresponsive to the measures put in place to assist his rehabilitation,” Mr Cash said.

Mr Cash accepted Anderson’s guilty plea to three strangulation charges and chastised him for his “appalling” and “cowardly” actions.

“There can never be any excuse for violence of this kind,” he said.

“It would disgust any right thinking member of society.”

As to Anderson’s claims of remorse, Mr Cash said the situation was not complex: “Either you’ve learned your lesson or you haven’t.”

Mr Cash said Anderson had already “accumulated a substantial criminal history and traffic record” and, if he continued drug use, the outcome would be simple.

“Either you’ll kill yourself using drugs, or someone else will kill you,” he said.

“Violence and drug use go hand-in-hand.”

He sentenced Anderson to three years jail; the earliest he may be released is June 30 next year owing to time already served.