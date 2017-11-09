26 jobs in Gympie right now

LOOKING FOR WORK? These jobs are going in the Gympie region now.

All positions are advertised online as still available at time of publishing:

1. Experienced Linemarker, Suncoast Roadmarking

Full-time Casual Position

EXPERIENCED Linemarker wanted for a new position with a well established company in Traveston.

Tasks and responsibilities include the operation of pedestrian machines, work alone or in a team, leading hand of a small team, marking and remarking of large and small projects and completing work to high quality standards.

Above Award Rate Wages

Small, hard working team

APPLY HERE

2. Assistant Property Manager, Raine&Horne Gympie

This is a Full Time job

COME and work for a company that has a great reputation and where property management is rewarding and interesting. We have great landlords, good tenants and quality properties. You would be working as a part of a team managing a small portfolio consisting of mainly houses and storage sheds.

You must possess an industry certificate of registration and relevant experience, have a high level of attention to detail, be able to work as part of a team and hold a current drivers licence.

APPLY HERE

3. Graduate Physiotherpist, Cooinda Aged Care

This is a Full Time job

WE ARE seeking an enthusiastic graduate to join our multi-disciplined Allied Health Team in providing care to our residents and the greater community

Your varied caseload would include:

Assessment, diagnosis, treatment and management of functional limitations associated with cardiovascular, musculoskeletal, respiratory diseases, and other disorders of movement

Community rehabilitation and restoration of function following illness or injury

Complex pain management, falls prevention, and health promotion

APPLY HERE

4. Child Psychologist/Mental Health Social Worker

This is a Full Time job

ARE you passionate about helping children and families? Want security of a full-time salary position with support staff? Apply now to work with us.

Join a friendly, multi-disciplinary team

Guaranteed client base and the security of a full time position

Competitive salary package with 9.5% Super reflective of your skills

APPLY HERE

5. Personal Carer, Blue Care

This is a Part Time job

BLUE Care is after a Personal Carer to join our team located at Gympie Integrated Service.

You will provide quality care that enhances and promotes the quality of life for individuals, ensuring that the care provided is current best practice.

You'll need a Certificate III in Aged Care, Home and Community Care or Disabilities, a current First Aid Certificate and CPR certificate, QLD driver's license and a roadworthy registered vehicle. Your caring nature, excellent interpersonal skills and ability to work in a team make you a great candidate.

We encourage our team to be creative and enjoy themselves while contributing to our success.

APPLY HERE

6. Enrolled Nurse Level 2, Blue Care

This is a Part Time job

BLUE Care is after an Endorsed Enrolled Nurse to join our team located at our Gympie Grevillea Gardens Aged Care Facility.

Your role will be to provide nursing care as directed by a Registered Nurse including medication management, clinical practice and supervision, documentation, wound management, and palliative care. You will also provide leadership and support to other care staff.

You'll need a current Enrolled Nurse License, Registration Certificate with medication endorsement and strong interpersonal and communication skills.

APPLY HERE

7. Service Manager, Green RV

This is a Full Time job

THE Service Manger has responsibility for the management of the daily operations of the Service Department within their location.

Working with a Professional and committed organisation

Managing a department with massive potential for growth

Working with one of Australia's leading caravan and motor home Organisation

APPLY HERE

8. Salon Manager, Gympie

This is a Full Time job

ORGANISE and control the operation of the health massage Salon. Oversee services and ensure that the salon is clean, organised and well-staffed.

To be considered, you must possess the following skills and attributes:

Report information to Director such as revenue, budget needs, staffing changes, clientele satisfaction, inventory issues and salon upkeep

Ensure smooth Salon operation incorporating policies and procedures

Assisting in promoting and marketing the Salon, motivating and managing the team.

APPLY HERE

9. Op Shop Store Coordinator, RSPCA Gympie

This is a Part Time job

RSPCA Queensland presents an exciting opportunity for an experienced store coordinator to contribute to the success of our Gympie Op Shop.

The role will involve working in a small team to manage and conduct the daily operations of the Gympie Op Shop.

The successful applicant will be enthusiastic in representing the RSPCA Op Shops within the local Gympie community, and be complimented by the RSPCA Gympie Animal Care Centre in helping all creatures great and small.

APPLY HERE

10. Road Maintenance Labourers, Gympie

About the role

ENGAGE is currently seeking fit and motivated general labourers to work throughout Gympie to assist the Council with the construction and maintenance of Gympie roads and infrastructures.

Successful applicants will be MR Licenced General Labourers working on Gympie Roads Mon-Fri, occasional weekend shift - 38+ hours / week 13/11/17 - 22/12/17 possible extension.

Duties and responsibilities:

Operate and maintain light plant and equipment

General labouring tasks

Working independently and as part of a team

Adhering to deadlines and maintaining a productive work ethic

$25 - $29.99 per hour

APPLY HERE

11. Landscaping General Labourers, Gympie

This is a Casual/Vacation job

ENGAGE is currently seeking 3 fit and motivated general labourers to work throughout Gympie to assist the Council with the maintenance of Gympie parks, reserves, sporting facilities and urban streetscapes.

3 x Gympie Parks Landscaping Labourers Immediate Start Mon-Fri 38 hour / week 6.30am-3.30pm shifts

Duties & responsibilities

Operate and maintain light plant and equipment

General labouring tasks

Working independently and as part of a team

$25 - $29.99 per hour

APPLY HERE

12. Labourer, Gympie

This is a Contract/Temp job

CONSTRUCTION Labourer required for work in Gympie. As a construction labourer, you will become an integral part of our team with the opportunity for ongoing work and future projects for the right candidate.

Your experience must have been gained from working on projects within the commercial and residential construction sites in Australia and include:

Work Until Christmas

Start ASAP

Excellent Construction Rates

Call Richard at YOUR Trades on 32513372 or APPLY HERE

13. Sales Professionals, GreenRV

This is a Full Time job

BORED Of What You're Selling? Forget the rest and work with the best. A rare opportunity to work in the fastest growing segment of the leisure industry.

Green RV is seeking an experienced or willing to learn, trainee to sell caravans. Experience in the Caravan & RV industry is not essential however will be favourable towards the successful applicant.

If you are bored with what your currently selling and want a change then this position is for you!

APPLY HERE

14. Accountant, Gympie

This is a Full Time job

Full time or Part Time, qualified Accountant to be responsible for the accounting function of a group of companies in the Agribusiness sector.

THE person will be responsible to ensure the accounts reflect the true nature of the operation of the various companies.

APPLY HERE

15. Childcare, Amamoor

A CHILDCARER is needed to take care of two children. The applicant is required to be an experienced and responsible childcare provider.

APPLY HERE

16. Forklift operator required

PROGRAMMED are currently seeking experienced Forklift Operators, who are self-motivated and have experience in a similar role for a national company based in Gympie (QLD).

This role entails:

Forklift operating

Manual handling up to 20kgs

Working unsupervised within a small team

Call 1300PROGRAMMED and quote job number: 203202269 or APPLY HERE

17. Housekeeper, Cooloola

$173 - $22312 Hr. / Week

POSITION available for a cleaner to help at a home near Gympie 4580.

Experience and references are a plus. Responsibilities include: services such as Kitchen cleaning, Bathroom cleaning and Window cleaning. If you think you'd be a good match, please apply.

APPLY HERE

18. Pharmacist, Gympie

THIS is an exciting opportunity for a highly motivated and customer centric Pharmacist to join our clients growing team in Gympie. In this fast paced role, you are required to perform tasks to the standards set by The Pharmacy Board of Australia, The Pharmacy Guild and QCPP.

Key Responsibilities:

Day to day management of store, dispensary and team operations

Patient counselling and provide thorough patient care solutions

Accurate dispensing of prescriptions using LOTS pharmacy software

APPLY HERE

19. Practitioner, Family Support, Gympie

The role:

WITH a background in Social Services, you will have significant experience working within domestic and family violence services, particularly relating to child protection. Your capabilities in this area will include:

Experience in professional case work supporting children at risk, vulnerable families and perpetrators of family violence

Active engagement with parents and children including assessment, planning and delivery both practical and therapeutic assistance

Proven background working with families from different socio-economic and cultural backgrounds and the capacity to display cultural awareness and sensitivity

APPLY HERE

20. Hospitality All Rounders, Gympie

WE are currently on the hunt for hospitality all rounders in Gympie. Multiple positions have arisin, including Bar Staff, Food and Beverage attendants, Cooks, Waitstaff and Baristas.

Duties will include but are not limited to;

Preparing and serving meals

Hot and cold beverages

Attending to customer needs as required

Keeping the kitchen and restaurant areas clean and organised

Taking orders and payments using POS systems

APPLY HERE

21. Physiotherapist/Occupational Therapist, Gympie

THIS role will see you working across both the pain management program and completing functional assessments, where you will have the ability to assist the residents in maintaining their independence, mobility, and quality of life.

An added advantage, there are no late nights, no weekends and Vivir Healthcare strives to provide a supportive and flexible environment.

APPLY HERE

22. Onsite Installer/Carpenter, Gympie

$88,000$93,170$96,276$93,130

EARN up to $88,000 | Base + Super + Car Allowance + Bonus

Established and Rapidly Growing |High-End Projects & Jobs

Construct & Install Beautifully Designed Cabins & Homes

Receive Great Support in a Fun and Friendly Team Environment

Enjoy Working in an Autonomous & Extremely Rewarding Role

APPLY HERE

23. CAD Draftsperson, Gympie

EARN an Attractive Salary Package + Commission + Bonuses!

Established and Rapidly Growing | High-End Cabins & Homes

Autonomous Role Involving Cutting Edge Designs and Projects

Receive Great Support in a Fun and Friendly Team Environment

Enjoy Working in an Autonomous & Extremely Rewarding Role

APPLY HERE

24. Dentist, Gympie

WE are seeking a loyal, friendly, enthusiastic and caring Dentist who enjoys working in a fast-paced and team-oriented environment. The position would suit a reliable dentist seeking a long-term career.

The successful applicant should have the following:

Remove decay from teeth and fill cavities

Repair cracked or fractured teeth and remove teeth

Straighten teeth to correct bite issues

Place sealants or whitening agents on teeth

APPLY HERE

25. Care Manager, Gympie

WE currently hold a vacancy at SVCS Gympie for a Care Manager, who holds a Registered Nurse registration, to manage the clinical day to day operations of the campus and provide expertise and leadership to our dedicated staff. SVCS Gympie has three self-contained homes that together provide low care accommodation services for 30 residents.

SVCS Gympie provides individualised quality health care that encourages residents to continue to make choices and participate in decisions that affect their lives.

As a Care Manager, you will assume responsibility for the clincial management of the entire campus and play a pivotal role in ensuring a high standard of care is maintained at all times.

APPLY HERE

26. Junior Library Assistant, Gympie, Tin Can Bay

THE objective of these positions is to provide assistance to senior library staff in the provision of day-to-day information and customer service to ensure that access to library services is maintained with an emphasis on quality customer service. Duties include shelving library materials and assisting in the loan and return of library materials.

Council currently have 3 Junior Assistant fixed term positions available to students commencing year 11 in 2018.

These fixed term positions will be contracted for a two year period to cease at the end of the school year in 2019. There are two positions located in the Gympie Library and one position at the Tin Can Bay Library.

APPLY HERE