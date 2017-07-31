26 jobs advertised in Gympie now

1. Plumber, Drainer and Gasfitter @ Laser Plumbing

Full Time, Gympie

A GROWING plumbing business in Gympie is looking for qualified plumber for an immediate start.

The business is looking for someone who knows the plumbing industry and is interested in work with maintenance, commercial and domestic plumbing.

TO APPLY: Phone 07) 5482 2200

2. Forklife driver @ Gympie

THIS employer is seeking experienced forklift operators for a national company based in Gympie who is a leading manufacturer of laminated products. They are offering ongoing positions.

The role:

Operating forklifts

Customer interaction

Loading and unloading trucks

Manual labour - up to 20kgs

Minor maintenance tasks

General housekeeping

For more information click below.

APPLY HERE

3. Outdoor Power Equipment Mechanic @ Vanderfield

Full Time, Gympie

A WELL-RESPECTED agriculture machinery and truck dealership group is looking for a mechanic in Gympie to maintain, test and repairs the engines of chainsaws, lawn mowers, garden tractors and other equipment with small engines.

Responsibilities and duties include but are not limited to:

detecting and diagnosing faults in engines and parts

dismantling and removing engine assemblies, transmissions, steering mechanisms and other components, and checking parts

repairing and replacing worn and defective parts and reassembling mechanical components, and referring to service manuals as needed

Click below for more information.

APPLY HERE

4. Experienced Bobcat, Excavator, Truck driver

Casual/Vacation job, Gympie

THIS company is looking for a bobcat/excavator operator with a truck license with a minimum of two years experience for an immediate start.

Competency ticket and HC License is a must.

Click below for more information.

APPLY HERE

5. Tax Accountant @ Gympie

3 - 4 days a week work at home

AN EXCITING opportunity exists for a qualified tax accountant.

HRM Contracting & Consulting has a success rate in placing accounting professionals in well respected practices.

Now they are seeking an experienced tax accountant with a minimum of five years experience in Australian Public Practice, with an advanced knowledge of small business taxation.

For more information click below.

APPLY HERE

6. Mystery Shoppers @ Tin Can Bay

Full time

WE ARE currently hiring mystery shoppers in Tin Can Bay.

All you need is:

Excellent attention to detail and information retention skills

Enthusiastic, well presented and reliable

High level communication, spelling and grammar skills

Intermediate computer skills and regular access to the Internet, printer and a mobile phone

A smartphone, iPad/tablet or digital camera

For more information click below.

APPLY HERE

7. Mechanic @ Gympie

THIS business is looking for a motor mechanic that has a vast range of experience with many makes and models of vehicles.

The role is for somebody who is well organised and has the ability to prioritize jobs in a time efficient manner.

The employer is a small friendly team who take great pride in their work and is looking for someone to impress them during a trial that will lead to full time work.

Trade qualifications are not necessary though plenty of experience is.

For more information, click the link below.

APPLY HERE

8. Bus driver @ Karrabee Buses

Kandanga, part-time.

WANT to be in the driver's seat? There is a part time position available for a bus driver in the Mary Valley.

To find out more, click the link below.

APPLY HERE

9. Signwriter @ Cooloola Window Tinting

Full Time, Gympie

COOLOOLA Window Tinting is looking for a sign writer/vehicle wrapper/installer.

They are looking for someone with graphic design skills, capable of operating a formal digital printer and computer plotter.

The employee must have the ability to multitask in a busy environment, and hold a current manual drivers licence.

For more information, click below.

APPLY HERE

10. Caretakers @ Goomeri

Full time position, Goomeri

THE Goomeri Caravan and Bush Camp are looking for full-time caretakers. A small wage will be offered.

For more information please phone 0418 734 060

11. VR GP @ Charterhouse Medical

Permanent, Gympie

THIS position is for a full time or part time permanent role as an unrestricted practitioner in a very well-established clinic in Gympie.

The successful GP will enjoy earning 65% of billings, and flexibility in how you manage your hours and patient list. This practice is a busy one, so the potential to earn a substantial salary quickly is extremely achievable.

Normal hours are 9am - 4:30pm, open Monday to Friday.

The General Practitioner must be keen to practice alongside experienced staff that ensure the continued friendly family atmosphere.

For more information, click the link below.

APPLY HERE

12. Pharmacist Manager @ Ramsay Health Care

Full Time, Gympie

ARE YOU a pharmacist looking for your next challenge? This management opportunity offers on the job training, ongoing support and an individual career development plan as a manage that will lead a team.

The company is committed to building an energetic team who delivers an exceptional standard of customer care and service.

The successful person will be responsible for the delivery of high quality and valuable pharmacy services to the community and be empowered to pursue new pharmacy services in the area.

Please click below for more information.

APPLY HERE

13. Videographer / Graphic Designer @ Social & Digital Australia

Full Time

THIS business is seeking a social technician for a social and digital service based in Gympie.

The employee would be responsible for creating, planning and managing social media content including video production and graphic design.

The role requires reporting to a regional manager and the responsibility of creating, planning and managing social media content for a portfolio of local businesses, including, but not limited to, video production and graphic design.

You will need:

At least one year experience in both camera operating and editing

High level of creativity, with an eye for content ideas & creation

Experience and build strong relationships with a diverse customer base

Excellent attention to detail

For more information, click below.

APPLY HERE

14. Home Care Package Partner @ Blue Care

Full Time, Gympie

BLUE Care is after a home care package partner to join their team located at the Gympie Integrated Service.

The successful applicant will need a Cert III in community/Aged Care or equivalent, demonstrated experience in coordinating or assisting in the care coordination of a community-based service or client care, knowledge of Consumer Directed Care facilitation and a current driver's license.

For more information, please click here.

APPLY HERE

15. Automotive Service Manager @ Action Ford

Full Time, Gympie

ACTION Ford is seeking a service manager with excellent people skills and the ability to drive growth and CSI.

The role reports directly to the Dealer Principal.

The successful candidate must have experience in this role and will possess the following skills and personal attributes:

Strong understanding of both workshop and service reception processes

Demonstrated strong history of successful team leadership

Highly motivated with the ability to lead and drive change

A "Can Do" attitude

Proactive, energetic and respectful

For more information, click below.

APPLY HERE

16. Experienced stockperson @ Goomeri

A FEEDLOT based near Goomeri is looking for an experienced stockperson.

Must have previous feedlot cattle experience.

Please submit application your at www.waterfallfeedlot.com.au

17. Meat Manager @ Drakes IGA

DRAKES IGA is looking for a meat manager, who if successful will be able to treat the department as if it were their own business.

They will be given the flexibility to tailor the stores service and products offering to meet the specific needs of the customers within the local area.

Working as a part of an enthusiastic team, in a highly competitive supermarket environment, applicants will be expected to demonstrate:

Significant fresh food retail knowledge

Experience in Meat Management is essential

Expertise in leading and managing staff

Ordering and cost control expertise

An excellent understanding of gross profit calculations

Accurate staff rostering

For more information, click below.

APPLY HERE

18. Dentist @ Calton Hill Dental

Full Time, Gympie

AN EXPERIENCED dentist is required to start as soon as possible at Calton Hill Dental.

The successful applicant will be required to work between two busy practices which are 40 mins drive apart. Both practices are modern, computerized and are regularly updated. One practice is a four chair surgery and the other is a two chair surgery fitted with OPG.

The dentist will be working between both practices, expected to perform basic general Dentistry. Experience with surgical extractions and Endodontics will be preferred.

TO APPLY: Please email: dentistforall@hotmail.com

19. Medical Reception @ Gympie Radiology

Full Time, Gympie

AN EXCITING opportunity exists to work in Gympie Radiology, one of the largest radiology providers throughout the Gympie, Mary Valley and Wide Bay region.

The role requires you to be well presented and to be able to communicate well with patients and staff. Radiology experience is essential and full time or permanent/part time applications will be considered.

Gympie Radiology offers excellent conditions and an opportunity to be part of a highly skilled, professional, dynamic and friendly team.

Please click the link below for more information.

APPLY HERE

20. Co-ordinator - Projects (Planning and Development) @ Gympie Regional Council

THE Coordinator - Projects position will report to the Manager Planning Strategy and Major Projects and has responsibility for managing all phases of nominated projects through the delivery of a program of capital works projects which include major streetscaping and urban design projects, recreational facilities and town centre improvements.

The projects are delivered using a mix of in-house and external resources.

The council is seeking a suitably qualified and experienced person to co-ordinate the end-to-end process associated with the delivery of a program of capital works projects.

This is a 2 year fixed term position, requiring project management skill, and the ability to apply sound project management principles and techniques to deliver projects on time, within budget and within scope.

As Co-ordinator - Projects (Planning and Development), you will be responsible for tasks such as:

Delivering projects for which the Planning Strategy and Major Projects Branch are responsible, ensuring the delivery of all projects is consistent with the endorsed design intent and vision

Apply sound project management principles and techniques to deliver all phases of the nominated projects.

Develop designs using internal resources and/or external design consultants, prepare specifications and administer tender documentation.

For more information click the link below

APPLY HERE

21. Regional Manager @ Social & Digital Australia

Full Time

THIS company is looking for the best direct sales media account manager in Gympie to become their regional manager.

The company is set up to reflect a typical Media Sales operation with Sales, Production, Traffic and Accounts.

The Role and Position requirements are:

to introduce the social and digital suite of products and packages to local small to medium business and assist them in planning their online advertising executions

to work with our creative video and graphic art producers who will also be located in their market

For more information, click below.

APPLY HERE

22. Early Childhood Teacher @ Affinity Education Group

Part Time, Gympie

AN ROLE exists as a dedicated professional early childhood teacher for the Early Learning Centre Gympie South.

As an early childhood teacher, your primary responsibility is to design, implement and evaluate programs for children, in accordance with the state-based guidelines and curriculum and our own lifelong learning framework inspired by the ELYF.

Through daily observations, and applying your pedagogical knowledge and expertise you will ensure the individual needs of all children are met, and they are inspired to grow and develop into lifelong learners to achieve their very best.

For more information, click the link below.

APPLY HERE

23. Occupational Therapist @ Gympie

Full time position

ENCARA (encompassing care), who specialise in the provision of physiotherapy and allied health services to the community and aged care sectors, is looking for an occupational therapist.

As a member of the Encara team you will benefit from professional support, mentorship and regular continuing professional development.

Encara employees also benefit from:

Flexible working conditions

Ability to organise your working week to suit personal and family needs

Excellent remuneration

For more information, click the link below.

APPLY HERE

24. Physiotherapist @ Gympie

Full time position

ENCARA (encompassing care), who specialise in the provision of physiotherapy and allied health services to the community and aged care sectors, is looking for a physical therapist.

Encara is seeking a motivated physiotherapist to join the dedicated team, who enjoys working with the elderly, and who can manage a varied case load including:

Pain management

Orthopaedic rehabilitation

Neurological rehabilitation

Cardio respiratory patients

Click the link below for more information

APPLY HERE

25. Youth care worker @ Healthcare Australia, Gympie

HCA are seeking committed and experienced youth workers who are interested in providing high quality and positive in-home support to young people.

The applicant must have experience working with youth residential, out of home care clients, knowledge of supporting children with trauma backgrounds, ability to deal with challenging behaviours, sexualised behaviour and awareness of Child Safety orders.

Please apply for this role if you have the following:

6-12 months experience as a Youth Worker

experience of supporting young people under Child Safety orders

experience of managing high challenging behaviours, emotionally supporting young people

First Aid certificate (dated within the last 3 years), and more

More information available - click the link below.

APPLY HERE

26. Physiotherapist/ OT @ Gympie

Part time position

VIVIR Healthcare is currently seeking a passionate physiotherapist or OT to join the team working Gympie in a part time capacity.

This position will see the applicant working within a residential aged care setting completing a mixture of pain management treatments, alongside any general assessments type work.

The successful applicant will have the ability to make a significant difference to the residents both in their mobility but also their quality of life.

For more information, click the link below.

APPLY HERE