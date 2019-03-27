Menu
UNITED FOR A CAUSE: Gympie school principals (back) Jane Desmarchelier (Dagun), Joe Barbaro (Amamoor), Stuart Bell (One Mile), Scott Thompson (East), (front) Kim Kelly (Special School), James Watt (Jones Hill), Michael Hobson (West) and Marie Whitfield (South) helped raise $6000 to help flood victims.
26 Gympie region schools raise thousands for good cause

Philippe Coquerand
by
27th Mar 2019 4:09 PM
GYMPIE region schools united at Gympie Special School today where it was announced $6000 had been raised for flood ravaged North Queensland.

More than a metre of rain that fell on Townsville in a week that led to flooding, forced dozens of swift water rescues and hundreds of assisted evacuations and damaged more than 3000 properties in January.

Jones Hill principal and chairman of the local Principals Alliance, James Watt, said 26 schools contributed to the cause.

"The idea is for the money to go to Education Queensland and the state and that will be then sent to the Townsville relief fund and that will provide children with new uniforms, books and toys that they lost in their school rooms,” Mr Watt said.

"I think it's important that the region helps those in North Queensland. "Gympie has had floods and we've had shut downs due to cyclones and One Mile State School had a fire and together we raised $4000 to replace resources.”

All schools held a free dress day where a gold coin donation was given.

"What we saw from our Jones Hill community is we raised over $700 because it resonated with our school communities.”

